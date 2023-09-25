(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa reported Monday that it purchased 14,759 of its own ordinary shares during the period from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR22.40 for a total of EUR332,877.70.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, or 2.0 percent of its share capital.

Salcef's stock on Monday closed 2.4 percent in the red at EUR21.95 per share.

