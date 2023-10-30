(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it purchased 29,083 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR23.04, for a total value of EUR670,178.66.

As a result of these purchases, as of October 27, the company held 1.4 million treasury shares, or 2.2 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock is up 1.3 percent at EUR22.75 per share.

