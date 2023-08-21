(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa reported Monday that it purchased 24,181 of its own ordinary shares during the period from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR24.60 for a total of EUR595,920.51.

As a result of these purchases, as of August 21, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, or 1.9 percent of the share capital.

Salcef's stock trades in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR24.35 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.