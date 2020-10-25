Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements) : Dealings Outside Closed Period
|
Type
|
Announcement
|
Subject
|
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
|
Description
|
DEALING BY DIRECTOR IN THE SECURITIES OF SALCON BERHAD ('SALCON') OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Main Market Listing Requirements, Dato' Choong Moh Kheng, a Director of Salcon has on 23 October 2020 given notice of his dealing in the securities of Salcon, details as set out below:-
|
Type of Securities
|
Date of Disposal
|
Number of Securities Disposed
|
Percentage (%) of Securities
|
Consideration (RM)
|
Nature of Interest
|
Remarks (for indirect interest)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
20 October 2020
|
213,714
|
0.022
|
RM0.401 per share
|
Indirect
|
Deemed interested through the shares held in Pembinaan Punca Cergas Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act 2016.
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
SALCON BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
SALCON
|
Date Announced
|
23 Oct 2020
|
Category
|
General Announcement for PLC
|
Reference Number
|
GA1-21102020-00156
Disclaimer
Salcon Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 02:44:08 UTC