Type Announcement Subject DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD Description DEALING BY DIRECTOR IN THE SECURITIES OF SALCON BERHAD ('SALCON') OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Main Market Listing Requirements, Dato' Choong Moh Kheng, a Director of Salcon has on 23 October 2020 given notice of his dealing in the securities of Salcon, details as set out below:-

Type of Securities Date of Disposal Number of Securities Disposed Percentage (%) of Securities Consideration (RM) Nature of Interest Remarks (for indirect interest) Ordinary Shares 20 October 2020 213,714 0.022 RM0.401 per share Indirect Deemed interested through the shares held in Pembinaan Punca Cergas Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act 2016.

Announcement Info Company Name SALCON BERHAD Stock Name SALCON Date Announced 23 Oct 2020 Category General Announcement for PLC Reference Number GA1-21102020-00156