Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements) : Dealings Outside Closed Period

10/25/2020 | 10:45pm EDT
Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements) : Dealings Outside Closed Period
BackOct 23, 2020
Type Announcement
Subject DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
Description

DEALING BY DIRECTOR IN THE SECURITIES OF SALCON BERHAD ('SALCON') OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Main Market Listing Requirements, Dato' Choong Moh Kheng, a Director of Salcon has on 23 October 2020 given notice of his dealing in the securities of Salcon, details as set out below:-

Type of Securities

Date of Disposal

Number of Securities Disposed

Percentage (%) of Securities

Consideration (RM)

Nature of Interest

Remarks (for indirect interest)

Ordinary Shares

20 October 2020

213,714

0.022

RM0.401 per share

Indirect

Deemed interested through the shares held in Pembinaan Punca Cergas Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act 2016.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 23 Oct 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-21102020-00156

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 02:44:08 UTC

