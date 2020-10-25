Log in
Salcon : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Choong Moh Kheng

10/25/2020 | 10:35pm EDT
Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Choong Moh Kheng
BackOct 23, 2020

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director
Name DATO' CHOONG MOH KHENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
20/10/2020
213,714
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder Pembinaan Punca Cergas Sdn Bhd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.401 per share
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Disposal of shares in open market.

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Total no of securities after change
Direct (units) 3,208,677
Direct (%) 0.332
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 8,900,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0.921
Date of notice 23/10/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/10/2020
Remarks :

Indirect Interest:-

Deemed interested through the shares held in Pembinaan Punca Cergas Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 23 Oct 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-22102020-00001

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 02:34:07 UTC

