Salcon : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Choong Moh Kheng

Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Choong Moh Kheng
Particulars of Director
Details of changes
|
Name
|
DATO' CHOONG MOH KHENG
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
20/10/2020
|
213,714
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Pembinaan Punca Cergas Sdn Bhd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM0.401 per share
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Disposal of shares in open market.
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Indirect Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
3,208,677
|
Direct (%)
|
0.332
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
8,900,000
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0.921
|
Date of notice
|
23/10/2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
23/10/2020
Announcement Info
|
Remarks :
|
Indirect Interest:-
Deemed interested through the shares held in Pembinaan Punca Cergas Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016.
|
Company Name
|
SALCON BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
SALCON
|
Date Announced
|
23 Oct 2020
|
Category
|
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS4-22102020-00001
Disclaimer
