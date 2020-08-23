Salcon : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Datin Goh Phaik Lynn

Indirect Interests are held as follows:-

1. Deemed interested through the shares held by spouse (Dato' Leong Kok Wah) pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016. (5,083,234 shares)

2. Deemed interested through the shares held by children (Leong Yi Ping and Leong Yi Ming) pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016. (423,598 shares)

3. Deemed interested through shareholding in Naga Muhibah Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016. (94,194,587 shares)