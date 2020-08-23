Salcon : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Datin Goh Phaik Lynn

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Receipt of ordinary shares pursuant to the distribution of share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every twenty-nine (29) existing ordinary shares held in Salcon Berhad in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
Nature of interest
Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
0
Direct (%)
0
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
99,701,419
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
12.044
Total no of securities after change
99,701,419
Date of notice
21 Aug 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
21 Aug 2020
Remarks :
Indirect Interests are held as follows:-
1. Deemed interested through the shares held by spouse (Dato' Leong Kok Wah) pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016. (5,083,234 shares)
2. Deemed interested through the shares held by children (Leong Yi Ping and Leong Yi Ming) pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016. (423,598 shares)
3. Deemed interested through shareholding in Naga Muhibah Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016. (94,194,587 shares)
