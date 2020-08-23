Salcon : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Infra Tropika Sdn Bhd

Suite 9, DirectBiz Avenue
No. 38B-2, Jalan Radin Anum
Bandar Baru Seri Petaling
Kuala Lumpur
57000 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
200901007721 (850696-T)
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
19 Aug 2020
2,123,899
Others
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Infra Tropika Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Share Dividends
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Receipt of ordinary shares pursuant to the distribution of share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every twenty-nine (29) existing ordinary shares held in Salcon Berhad in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
63,716,976
Direct (%)
7.697
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
0
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
0
Total no of securities after change
63,716,976
Date of notice
21 Aug 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
21 Aug 2020
Announcement Info
Company Name
SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name
SALCON
Date Announced
21 Aug 2020
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016