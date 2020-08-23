Salcon : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Mr Tee Xun Hao

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Receipt of ordinary shares pursuant to the distribution of share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every twenty-nine (29) existing ordinary shares held in Salcon Berhad in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
Nature of interest
Direct and Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
220,271
Direct (%)
0.027
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
63,716,976
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
7.697
Total no of securities after change
63,937,247
Date of notice
21 Aug 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
21 Aug 2020
Remarks :
Indirect interest:-
Deemed interested through the shares held in Infra Tropika Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2016.
Announcement Info
Company Name
SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name
SALCON
Date Announced
21 Aug 2020
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016