SALCON

SALCON

(SALCON)
  Report
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcon : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Naga Muhibah Sdn Bhd

08/23/2020 | 10:59pm EDT
Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Naga Muhibah Sdn Bhd
BackAug 21, 2020
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name NAGA MUHIBAH SDN BHD
Address 16-A (1st Floor), Jalan Tun Sambanthan 3,
Brickfields,
Kuala Lumpur
50470 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. 200501014221 (691268-P)
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 19 Aug 2020
3,139,819
Others Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Naga Muhibah Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder 16-A (1st Floor), Jalan Tun Sambanthan 3, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Dividends
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Receipt of ordinary shares pursuant to the distribution of share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every twenty-nine (29) existing ordinary shares held in Salcon Berhad in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 94,194,587
Direct (%) 11.379
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0
Total no of securities after change 94,194,587
Date of notice 21 Aug 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 21 Aug 2020
Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 21 Aug 2020
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-09082020-00003

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 02:58:39 UTC
