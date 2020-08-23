|
Salcon : Immediate Announcement On Shares Buy Back
08/23/2020 | 11:09pm EDT
Immediate Announcement On Shares Buy Back
|
Date of buy back
|
21 Aug 2020
|
Description of shares purchased
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
366,800
|
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.220
|
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.220
|
Total consideration paid ($$)
|
81,233.44
|
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
366,800
|
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
|
0
|
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units)
|
19,653,730
|
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
|
847,113,655
|
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
|
2.32008
Announcement Info
|
Remarks :
|
Total number of issued shares is 847,113,655 ordinary shares. The Company has not cancelled any treasury shares.
|
Company Name
|
SALCON BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
SALCON
|
Date Announced
|
21 Aug 2020
|
Category
|
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
|
Reference Number
|
SB1-21082020-00002
Disclaimer
Salcon Bhd published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 03:08:08 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
109 M
26,1 M
26,1 M
|Net income 2020
|
-5,21 M
-1,25 M
-1,25 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-37,5x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
181 M
43,2 M
43,2 M
|Capi. / Sales 2020
|1,66x
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|1,58x
|Nbr of Employees
|252
|Free-Float
|48,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
0,14 MYR
|Last Close Price
|
0,23 MYR
|Spread / Highest target
|
-37,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-37,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-37,8%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SALCON
|-8.16%
|43