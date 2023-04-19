Salcon : Share Dividend

Interim dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
Ex-Date
09 May 2023
Entitlement date
10 May 2023
Entitlement time
5:00 PM
Financial Year End
31 Dec 2022
Share transfer book& register of members will be
to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers
10 May 2023
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator
Ratio
Par Value (if applicable)
Securities Entitlement
Company Name
SALCON BERHAD
Entitlement
Ordinary Shares
Ratio (New : Existing)
1.0000 : 40.0000
Securities Crediting Date
Available / Listing Date
Fractional Entitlement
Round Down / Fraction Disregard
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no
TRICOR INVESTOR & ISSUING HOUSE SERVICES SDN BHD Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A,
Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South,
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia Tel:0327839299 Fax:0327839222
Remarks :
1.The Board of Directors of Salcon Berhad ("the Company") has decided to declare an interim dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 instead of a final dividend as per last year practice.
2. Any fractional entitlement arising from the computation of share dividends entitlement will be disregarded.
3. Subject to the approval of Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd ("Bursa Depository") for the transfer of treasury shares under the Share Buy-Back Account via bulk transfer method of debiting and crediting, the treasury shares to be distributed under the share dividends will be credited into the entitled Depositors' securities accounts maintained with Bursa Depository within 8 market days from the entitlement date.