Salcon : Share Dividend

1.The Board of Directors of Salcon Berhad ("the Company") has decided to declare an interim dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 instead of a final dividend as per last year practice.





2. Any fractional entitlement arising from the computation of share dividends entitlement will be disregarded.





3. Subject to the approval of Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd ("Bursa Depository") for the transfer of treasury shares under the Share Buy-Back Account via bulk transfer method of debiting and crediting, the treasury shares to be distributed under the share dividends will be credited into the entitled Depositors' securities accounts maintained with Bursa Depository within 8 market days from the entitlement date.