Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Salcon
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALCON   MYL8567OO009

SALCON

(SALCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-18
0.2100 MYR   -2.33%
04/19Salcon : Share Dividend
PU
04/18Salcon Bags MYR65 Million Hydropower Plant Project
MT
04/06Salcon Seeks Shareholders' Nod to Renew Share Repurchase Mandate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcon : Share Dividend

04/19/2023 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share Dividend
BackApr 19, 2023
Entitlement subject Share Dividend
Entitlement description Interim dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
Ex-Date 09 May 2023
Entitlement date 10 May 2023
Entitlement time 5:00 PM
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2022
Share transfer book& register of members will be to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers 10 May 2023
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator Ratio
Par Value (if applicable)

Securities Entitlement
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Entitlement Ordinary Shares
Ratio (New : Existing) 1.0000 : 40.0000
Securities Crediting Date
Available / Listing Date
Fractional Entitlement Round Down / Fraction Disregard
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no TRICOR INVESTOR & ISSUING HOUSE SERVICES SDN BHD
Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A,
Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South,
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia
Tel:0327839299
Fax:0327839222
Remarks :

1.The Board of Directors of Salcon Berhad ("the Company") has decided to declare an interim dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 instead of a final dividend as per last year practice.


2. Any fractional entitlement arising from the computation of share dividends entitlement will be disregarded.


3. Subject to the approval of Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd ("Bursa Depository") for the transfer of treasury shares under the Share Buy-Back Account via bulk transfer method of debiting and crediting, the treasury shares to be distributed under the share dividends will be credited into the entitled Depositors' securities accounts maintained with Bursa Depository within 8 market days from the entitlement date.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 19 Apr 2023
Category Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
Reference Number ENT-17042023-00004
Corporate Action ID MY230417DVSE0001

Attachments

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 03:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SALCON
04/19Salcon : Share Dividend
PU
04/18Salcon Bags MYR65 Million Hydropower Plant Project
MT
04/06Salcon Seeks Shareholders' Nod to Renew Share Repurchase Mandate
MT
03/27Salcon Forms Land Development JV in Malaysia
MT
02/28Salcon Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Salcon Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Salcon Berhad Announces Appointment of DATIN GOH PHAIK LYNN as Non Independent and Non ..
CI
02/28Salcon Berhad Appoints DATIN GOH PHAIK LYNN as Non Independent and Non Executive Member..
CI
02/17Salcon : Material Litigation
PU
2022Salcon Berhad Announces Resignation of Dato' Choong Moh Kheng from Boardroom, Date of c..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 287 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net cash 2021 110 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 207 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart SALCON
Duration : Period :
Salcon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shen Leong Yi Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Manaf Chairman
Moh Kheng Choong Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng Fatt Chan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosli bin Mohamed Nor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCON-8.70%48
VINCI17.33%67 492
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED16.76%39 641
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.37%37 982
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED53.24%29 272
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.50%24 356
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer