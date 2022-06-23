General Meetings: Outcome Of Meeting

Broadcast Venue: Tricor Leadership Room
Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A
Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Outcome of Meeting
The Board of Directors of Salcon Berhad ("the Company") wishes to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 29 April 2022 were duly passed at the AGM of the Company held earlier today.
The voting in respect of all the resolutions was carried out by way of poll, results of which was validated by Coopers Professional Scrutineers Sdn Bhd, being the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company.
Details of the results of the polling in respect of all the resolutions at the AGM are set out below.
Voting Results
1. Ordinary Resolution 1
Description
To approve the payment of the final dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
102
17
No. of Shares
359,945,278
518,924
% of Voted Shares
99.8560
0.1440
Result
Accepted
2. Ordinary Resolution 2
Description
To approve the payment of Directors' fees of up to RM380,000 for the period from the conclusion of the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting until the next annual general meeting of the Company.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
86
31
No. of Shares
359,442,742
967,001
% of Voted Shares
99.7317
0.2683
Result
Accepted
3. Ordinary Resolution 3
Description
To approve the payment of Directors' benefits of up to an amount of RM220,000 for the period from the conclusion of the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting until the next annual general meeting of the Company.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
82
36
No. of Shares
359,436,217
1,027,984
% of Voted Shares
99.7148
0.2852
Result
Accepted
4. Ordinary Resolution 4
Description
To re-elect Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Bin Abdul Manaf, who retires pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the Company's Constitution, as Director.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
90
27
No. of Shares
359,514,555
588,957
% of Voted Shares
99.8364
0.1636
Result
Accepted
5. Ordinary Resolution 5
Description
To re-elect Dato' Rosli Bin Mohamed Nor, who retires pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the Company's Constitution, as Director.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
89
28
No. of Shares
359,509,649
593,863
% of Voted Shares
99.8351
0.1649
Result
Accepted
6. Ordinary Resolution 6
Description
To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
97
21
No. of Shares
359,891,348
518,396
% of Voted Shares
99.8562
0.1438
Result
Accepted
7. Ordinary Resolution 7
Description
To grant authority to Directors to issue and allot shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
90
28
No. of Shares
359,646,768
762,976
% of Voted Shares
99.7883
0.2117
Result
Accepted
8. Ordinary Resolution 8
Description
To approve the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy-Back.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
100
18
No. of Shares
359,895,998
513,746
% of Voted Shares
99.8575
0.1425
Result
Accepted
9. Ordinary Resolution 9 (Tier 1)
Description
To approve Dato' Choong Moh Kheng to continue to act as an Independent Director.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Voted
For
Against
No. of Shareholders
3
0
No. of Shares
120,856,900
0
% of Voted Shares
100.0000
0.0000
Result
Accepted
10. Ordinary Resolution 9 (Tier 2)
Description
To approve Dato' Choong Moh Kheng to continue to act as an Independent Director.