Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Salcon Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALCON   MYL8567OO009

SALCON BERHAD

(SALCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-22
0.1750 MYR   -2.78%
06/23GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
05/27SALCON BERHAD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2022
PU
05/27SALCON BERHAD : Provision Of Financial Assistance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Meetings: Outcome Of Meeting

06/23/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General Meetings: Outcome Of Meeting
BackJun 23, 2022
Type of Meeting General
Indicator Outcome of Meeting
Date of Meeting 23 Jun 2022
Time 10:30 AM

Venue(s)

Broadcast Venue: Tricor Leadership Room
Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A
Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Outcome of Meeting

The Board of Directors of Salcon Berhad ("the Company") wishes to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 29 April 2022 were duly passed at the AGM of the Company held earlier today.

The voting in respect of all the resolutions was carried out by way of poll, results of which was validated by Coopers Professional Scrutineers Sdn Bhd, being the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company.

Details of the results of the polling in respect of all the resolutions at the AGM are set out below.

Voting Results

1. Ordinary Resolution 1
Description To approve the payment of the final dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 102 17
No. of Shares 359,945,278 518,924
% of Voted Shares 99.8560 0.1440
Result Accepted

2. Ordinary Resolution 2
Description To approve the payment of Directors' fees of up to RM380,000 for the period from the conclusion of the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting until the next annual general meeting of the Company.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 86 31
No. of Shares 359,442,742 967,001
% of Voted Shares 99.7317 0.2683
Result Accepted

3. Ordinary Resolution 3
Description To approve the payment of Directors' benefits of up to an amount of RM220,000 for the period from the conclusion of the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting until the next annual general meeting of the Company.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 82 36
No. of Shares 359,436,217 1,027,984
% of Voted Shares 99.7148 0.2852
Result Accepted

4. Ordinary Resolution 4
Description To re-elect Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Bin Abdul Manaf, who retires pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the Company's Constitution, as Director.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 90 27
No. of Shares 359,514,555 588,957
% of Voted Shares 99.8364 0.1636
Result Accepted

5. Ordinary Resolution 5
Description To re-elect Dato' Rosli Bin Mohamed Nor, who retires pursuant to Clause 76(3) of the Company's Constitution, as Director.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 89 28
No. of Shares 359,509,649 593,863
% of Voted Shares 99.8351 0.1649
Result Accepted

6. Ordinary Resolution 6
Description To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 97 21
No. of Shares 359,891,348 518,396
% of Voted Shares 99.8562 0.1438
Result Accepted

7. Ordinary Resolution 7
Description To grant authority to Directors to issue and allot shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 90 28
No. of Shares 359,646,768 762,976
% of Voted Shares 99.7883 0.2117
Result Accepted

8. Ordinary Resolution 8
Description To approve the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy-Back.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 100 18
No. of Shares 359,895,998 513,746
% of Voted Shares 99.8575 0.1425
Result Accepted

9. Ordinary Resolution 9 (Tier 1)
Description To approve Dato' Choong Moh Kheng to continue to act as an Independent Director.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 3 0
No. of Shares 120,856,900 0
% of Voted Shares 100.0000 0.0000
Result Accepted

10. Ordinary Resolution 9 (Tier 2)
Description To approve Dato' Choong Moh Kheng to continue to act as an Independent Director.
Shareholder's Action For Voting
Voted For Against
No. of Shareholders 89 25
No. of Shares 238,668,497 578,115
% of Voted Shares 99.7584 0.2416
Result Accepted

Please refer attachment below.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 23 Jun 2022
Category General Meeting
Reference Number GMA-20062022-00010
Corporate Action ID MY220620MEET0009

Attachments

  1. Salcon_19th_AGM_Poll_Results_23.06.2022.pdf (Size: 473,038 bytes)

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 03:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALCON BERHAD
06/23GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
05/27SALCON BERHAD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03..
PU
05/27SALCON BERHAD : Provision Of Financial Assistance
PU
05/27SALCON BERHAD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03..
PU
05/26Salcon Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29SALCON BERHAD : Notice Of Book Closure
PU
04/29SALCON BERHAD : Statement To Shareholders In Relation To The Proposed Renewal Of Authority..
PU
04/28SALCON BERHAD : Share Dividend
PU
04/08Salcon Seeks Shareholders' Nod to Renew Share Repurchase Mandate
MT
04/07SALCON BERHAD : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 287 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net cash 2021 110 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart SALCON BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Salcon Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCON BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shen Leong Yi Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Manaf Chairman
Moh Kheng Choong Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng Fatt Chan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosli bin Mohamed Nor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCON BERHAD-30.00%40
VINCI-8.30%51 172
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.40%33 987
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.06%26 550
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.39%21 385
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED10.47%21 300