General Meetings: Outcome Of Meeting

The Board of Directors of Salcon Berhad ("the Company") wishes to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 29 April 2022 were duly passed at the AGM of the Company held earlier today.

The voting in respect of all the resolutions was carried out by way of poll, results of which was validated by Coopers Professional Scrutineers Sdn Bhd, being the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company.

Details of the results of the polling in respect of all the resolutions at the AGM are set out below.