    SALCON   MYL8567OO009

SALCON BERHAD

(SALCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-07-11
0.1600 MYR   -3.03%
07/12SALCON BERHAD : Immediate Announcement Of Changes In Treasury Shares
PU
07/07SALCON BERHAD : Provision Of Financial Assistance
PU
06/23GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
Salcon Berhad : Immediate Announcement Of Changes In Treasury Shares

07/12/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
Immediate Announcement Of Changes In Treasury Shares
BackJul 12, 2022
Date of transaction 12 Jul 2022
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Type of changes Distribution as Dividend
Total number of treasury shares changed (units) 24,677,605
Total number of treasury shares held after the resale or transfer 378,044
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation (no. of shares) (units) 1,012,413,655

Remarks :

Payment of final dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in Salcon Berhad in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021. There is no cancellation of treasury shares. The total number of issued shares of the Company remain unchanged i.e. 1,012,413,655 ordinary shares.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 12 Jul 2022
Category Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
Reference Number SB4-08072022-00001

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 02:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 287 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net cash 2021 110 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 57,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shen Leong Yi Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Manaf Chairman
Moh Kheng Choong Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng Fatt Chan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosli bin Mohamed Nor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCON BERHAD-34.40%38
VINCI-7.09%49 129
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.40%34 020
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.73%29 388
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED17.44%22 646
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.99%22 480