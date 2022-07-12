Salcon Berhad : Immediate Announcement Of Changes In Treasury Shares

Back Jul 12, 2022

Date of transaction 12 Jul 2022 Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Type of changes Distribution as Dividend Total number of treasury shares changed (units) 24,677,605 Total number of treasury shares held after the resale or transfer 378,044 Adjusted issued capital after cancellation (no. of shares) (units) 1,012,413,655

Remarks :

Payment of final dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in Salcon Berhad in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021. There is no cancellation of treasury shares. The total number of issued shares of the Company remain unchanged i.e. 1,012,413,655 ordinary shares.



