Salcon Berhad : Immediate Announcement Of Changes In Treasury Shares

Immediate Announcement Of Changes In Treasury Shares
Date of transaction
12 Jul 2022
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Type of changes
Distribution as Dividend
Total number of treasury shares changed (units)
24,677,605
Total number of treasury shares held after the resale or transfer
378,044
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation (no. of shares) (units)
1,012,413,655
Remarks :
Payment of final dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every forty (40) existing ordinary shares held in Salcon Berhad in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021. There is no cancellation of treasury shares. The total number of issued shares of the Company remain unchanged i.e. 1,012,413,655 ordinary shares.
Announcement Info
Company Name
SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name
SALCON
Date Announced
12 Jul 2022
Category
Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
Reference Number
SB4-08072022-00001
