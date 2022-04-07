Salcon Berhad : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back

Back Apr 07, 2022

Type Announcement Subject OTHERS

Description SALCON BERHAD ("SALCON" OR "THE COMPANY") - PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY FOR SHARE BUY-BACK

The Board of Directors of Salcon wishes to announce that the Company proposes to seek the approval of its shareholders at the forthcoming Nineteenth Annual General Meeting for the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy-Back ("the Proposal").

The Statement setting out the details of the Proposal will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.