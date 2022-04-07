Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Salcon Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALCON   MYL8567OO009

SALCON BERHAD

(SALCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-06
0.2100 MYR    0.00%
12:02aSalcon Seeks Shareholders' Nod to Renew Share Repurchase Mandate
MT
04/07SALCON BERHAD : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back
PU
02/28SALCON BERHAD : Proposed Final Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcon Berhad : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back

04/07/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back
BackApr 07, 2022
Type Announcement
Subject OTHERS
Description

SALCON BERHAD ("SALCON" OR "THE COMPANY")

- PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY FOR SHARE BUY-BACK

The Board of Directors of Salcon wishes to announce that the Company proposes to seek the approval of its shareholders at the forthcoming Nineteenth Annual General Meeting for the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy-Back ("the Proposal").

The Statement setting out the details of the Proposal will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 07 Apr 2022
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-31032022-00042

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 03:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALCON BERHAD
12:02aSalcon Seeks Shareholders' Nod to Renew Share Repurchase Mandate
MT
04/07SALCON BERHAD : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back
PU
02/28SALCON BERHAD : Proposed Final Dividend
PU
02/28SALCON BERHAD : Provision Of Financial Assistance
PU
02/28SALCON BERHAD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/12..
PU
02/28Salcon Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/28Salcon Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/25SALCON BERHAD : Notice of SBB By A Company Pursuant To Section 127 (16) Of CA 2016
PU
02/17SALCON BERHAD : Immediate Announcement On Shares Buy Back
PU
02/15SALCON BERHAD : Immediate Announcement On Shares Buy Back
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 435 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 12,1 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net cash 2021 103 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 207 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart SALCON BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Salcon Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCON BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Woo Hock Law CFO, Director-Finance & Corporate Affairs
Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Manaf Chairman
Jamiluddin Amini bin Sulaiman Chief Operating Officer
Moh Kheng Choong Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng Fatt Chan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCON BERHAD-16.00%49
VINCI-7.10%52 870
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.00%39 380
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.63%34 244
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.92%23 382
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED5.81%20 434