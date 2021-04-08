Log in
SALCON BERHAD

SALCON BERHAD

(SALCON)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcon Berhad : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back

04/08/2021 | 10:56pm EDT
Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back
BackApr 08, 2021
Type Announcement
Subject OTHERS
Description

SALCON BERHAD ('SALCON' OR 'THE COMPANY')

- PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY FOR SHARE BUY-BACK

The Board of Directors of Salcon wishes to announce that the Company proposes to seek the approval of its shareholders at the forthcoming Eighteenth Annual General Meeting for the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy-Back ('the Proposal').

The Statement setting out the details of the Proposal will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 08 Apr 2021
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-07042021-00047

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 02:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 109 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net income 2020 -8,20 M -1,98 M -1,98 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 242 M 58,7 M 58,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart SALCON BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Salcon Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCON BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,25 MYR
Last Close Price 0,25 MYR
Spread / Highest target 2,04%
Spread / Average Target 2,04%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Woo Hock Law Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Manaf Chairman
Jamiluddin Amini bin Sulaiman Director-Engineering & Proposal
Cheng Swee Ooi Chief Operating Officer
Moh Kheng Choong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALCON BERHAD-5.77%57
VINCI11.48%59 907
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%33 355
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.22%26 513
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-0.88%25 774
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.06%20 327
