Salcon Berhad : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back

Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back
Type
Announcement
Subject
OTHERS
Description
SALCON BERHAD ('SALCON' OR 'THE COMPANY')
- PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY FOR SHARE BUY-BACK
The Board of Directors of Salcon wishes to announce that the Company proposes to seek the approval of its shareholders at the forthcoming Eighteenth Annual General Meeting for the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy-Back ('the Proposal').
The Statement setting out the details of the Proposal will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.
Announcement Info
Company Name
SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name
SALCON
Date Announced
08 Apr 2021
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-07042021-00047
