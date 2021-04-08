Salcon Berhad : Proposed Renewal Of Authority For Share Buy-back

Back Apr 08, 2021

Type Announcement Subject OTHERS

Description SALCON BERHAD ('SALCON' OR 'THE COMPANY') - PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY FOR SHARE BUY-BACK

The Board of Directors of Salcon wishes to announce that the Company proposes to seek the approval of its shareholders at the forthcoming Eighteenth Annual General Meeting for the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy-Back ('the Proposal').

The Statement setting out the details of the Proposal will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.

Announcement Info Company Name SALCON BERHAD Stock Name SALCON Date Announced 08 Apr 2021 Category General Announcement for PLC Reference Number GA1-07042021-00047