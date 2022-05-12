Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salem Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 12:03:30 pm EDT
2.520 USD   -0.40%
12:02p2000 Mules Becomes the Most Successful Political Documentary in a Decade, Seen by 1 Million
BU
05/11Award-Winning NBC reporter Michele Tafoya joins the Salem Podcast Network
BU
05/10SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2000 Mules Becomes the Most Successful Political Documentary in a Decade, Seen by 1 Million

05/12/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that in less than two weeks in full release, the movie 2000 Mules, directed by Dinesh D’Souza, with Salem Media Group as Executive Producer, has already become the most successful political documentary in a decade. Already, 1 million people have seen the movie, with more views coming. The movie is now available for download and DVD purchase on SalemNOW.com, and has become a huge hit on Rumble and its Locals platform.

2000 Mules has already grossed $10 million in revenue, and in net revenue it is the most successful documentary since Obama’s America, produced by Dinesh D’Souza ten years ago.

“The movie is a success financially for sure, but also it is successful in its political and cultural influence,” said D’Souza. “It’s the most talked about movie out there right now, making headlines in multiple publications, and is trending extremely high on social media.”

Almost a platoon of left wing fact checkers have descended on the movie in an unsuccessful attempt to squash its credibility. The film has taken something that many people suspected from the November 2020 elections, and provided proof of illegal ballot harvesting, both in geo-targeting of cell phone data, and in actual video surveillance of the many unmanned ballot boxes in the five key battleground states.

The movie’s shocking revelations are based on research done by True The Vote, a non-profit dedicated to providing election integrity and honest voting practices. The film features five Salem radio talk show hosts as they walk through the process of learning what the evidence shows, and then discussing what this means for the American belief in free and fair elections. Those hosts, Dennis Prager, Sebastian Gorka, Charlie Kirk, Eric Metaxas and Larry Elder all came away disturbed at what they learned really happened to hand the election victory to Joe Biden.

Breitbart.com says “Dinesh D’Souza: latest film contains ‘smoking gun’ on how ballot harvesting manipulated the 2020 Election.”

JustTheNews.com says “Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules: Ballot trafficking exposé has the evidence; can it get a hearing?”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
12:02p2000 Mules Becomes the Most Successful Political Documentary in a Decade, Seen by 1 Mil..
BU
05/11Award-Winning NBC reporter Michele Tafoya joins the Salem Podcast Network
BU
05/10SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Salem Media Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Earnings Flash (SALM) SALEM MEDIA GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $62.6M, vs. Street Est of $6..
MT
05/10SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
05/10Salem Media Group, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
05/10Salem Media Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/10Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Total Revenue of $62.6 Million
BU
05/10SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQGM : SALM) acquired Websites and Assets of Retirement Media..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 273 M - -
Net income 2022 8,89 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,8 M 68,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-17.32%69
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.20%23 695
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-17.65%620
HT&E LIMITED-25.00%343
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-13.04%329
AUDACY, INC.-25.29%276