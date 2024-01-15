Official SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. press release

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Nic Anderson has moved full-time into his government affairs role with his promotion to Vice President of Government Affairs. Prior to this promotion Anderson has served as General Manager of Salem Minneapolis/Twin Cities and since September of 2021 has also led Salem’s Government Affairs efforts.

Anderson was born and raised in the Twin Cities developing a love for the radio business at a young age. He began his broadcasting career in 2000 at WCCO-AM/CBS Radio in Minneapolis. He joined Salem in 2008 as General Sales Manager and in 2013 was promoted to General Manager and then in 2021 also to Director of Government Affairs. Nic has received several industry awards, including Radio Ink Magazine’s “30 Under 40” and the Minnesota Broadcaster’s Association “Borgen Spirit Award.” Anderson was also elected in 2023 to serve on the National Association of Broadcasters Radio Board. Nic and his wife of 23 years, Amy, are the proud parents of two adult daughters.

Salem CEO Dave Santrella commented, “Nic’s passion and commitment to advocating for the interests of Salem and our industry in the halls of government has proven that he is a natural for this role. This promotion to VP of Government Affairs is a recognition of his talents and the value of the role to Salem.”

With Anderson’s promotion, Salem Minneapolis Station Manager Mike Murphy moves up into the General Manager’s role in the Twin Cities. Murphy’s career in radio has spanned more than 40 years, spending most of them in Michigan and Minnesota. He came to Salem in 2011 as a Media Strategist and was promoted to GSM in 2016, then to Station Manager in 2023. Prior to Salem Mike was with CBS Radio. Murphy and his wife of 29 years, Jill, have two adult daughters who live in the Twin Cities.

Salem’s President of Broadcast Media Allen Power stated, “Mike’s leadership as Station Manager has earned this elevation into the GM chair. We are grateful for how he has provided oversight in Minneapolis that made it possible for Nic Anderson to take on Government Affairs. We are excited to see Mike move into the full GM job.”

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

