Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) with a heavy heart, announced today the passing of co-founder, Stuart Epperson. He was 86. Stuart, along with his brother-in-law, Edward Atsinger, founded Salem Communications (now Salem Media Group) in 1986 and expanded Salem’s influence with Christian and politically conservative News Talk formatted radio stations and media assets nationwide. Mr. Epperson was a longtime leader in Christian radio as a former member of the board of directors of the National Religious Broadcasters Association. In 2005, Time Magazine named him one of the 25 most influential evangelicals in America. Stuart was involved in several other conservative organizations dedicated to preserving Judeo Christian values in our culture through public policy. He was a member and the past president of the conservative Council for National Policy ("CNP”). In 1984 and 1986, Epperson was the Republican nominee for the fifth Congressional district of North Carolina.

Epperson attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, where he received a bachelor's degree in radio/television broadcasting and a master's degree in communications. Epperson is survived by his wife, Nancy, his four children, daughters Kristy, Karen, and Kathy, and son Stuart Jr. and by 21 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 2 more on the way, as well as a sister, Mary Lee King.

Salem Media Group Executive Chairman Ed Atsinger commented: “Stuart will be greatly missed by many. I will miss him, but I take comfort in realizing that he is already receiving his reward for a life well-lived. A life that personifies the words of the Apostle Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7-8: ‘I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. Now there Is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.’”

