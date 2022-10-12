Advanced search
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:52 2022-10-12 pm EDT
1.620 USD   -1.22%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Salem Media Group Announces Launch of SeniorResource.com

10/12/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of SeniorResource.com, a website dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, and numerous resource directories.

Eagle Financial Publications, a division of Salem, recently acquired SeniorResource.com and began updating and expanding the website with a mission to deliver educational and relatable information, relevant to the 55+ community. The website is now host to hundreds of articles on topics ranging from finding the best senior housing to hiring home care and seeking help from hospice. Also new to the website is the addition of the Senior Resource Podcast Network, a podcast network focused on bringing listeners expert advice on the most important topics affecting seniors and their retirement years today, including Medicare, senior housing, aging in place, caregiving, and more.

Eagle Financial Publications, which publishes over 20 financial newsletters, e-letters and weekly advisory services, with subscribers around the world, added to its mix a weekly email newsletter, Senior Resource Today, a roundup of the week’s top stories, resources, and podcasts from SeniorResource.com. Senior Resource joins Eagle’s established lineup of retirement and investment publications, which includes investment expert Bob Carlson of RetirementWatch.com and the successful print and electronic newsletter, Retirement Watch Weekly.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 274 M - -
Net income 2022 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,6 M 44,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,64 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 251%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-46.41%45
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.98%23 248
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-51.68%320
HT&E LIMITED-43.57%242
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-38.40%132
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED1.87%103