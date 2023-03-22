Advanced search
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:14:20 2023-03-22 pm EDT
1.010 USD   +1.00%
03:31pSalem Media Group Announces New Podcast with Meredith Chen on the Senior Resource Podcast Network
BU
03/20Salem Media Group, Inc. /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Salem Media Group Announces New Podcast with Lena Armuth on the Senior Resource Podcast Network
BU
Salem Media Group Announces New Podcast with Meredith Chen on the Senior Resource Podcast Network

03/22/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Senior Fitness with Meredith on Salem-owned SeniorResource.com. Host Meredith Chen is an AFAA-certified personal and group fitness trainer with over 15 years of experience. Each week, Senior Fitness with Meredith examines a wide range of topics including physical and mental wellness, nutrition, positivity, and the motivation seniors and families need for leading healthy and active lifestyles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005747/en/

Meredith Chen (Photo: Business Wire)

Meredith Chen (Photo: Business Wire)

Meredith Chen said, “We hope to reach a wider audience and help shed more light on important topics regarding physical fitness, mental health, and wellness that matter most to seniors as we continue to roll out podcast episodes now and into the future. We're proud to be a part of a great network of people who are like-minded and dedicated to providing the best content online for a demographic that we feel is underserved, and we are looking forward to helping that change.”

Senior Fitness with Meredith joins Eagle Financial Publications’ established lineup of retirement and investment websites and products including RetirementWatch.com, StockInvestor.com, and DividendInvestor.com.

ABOUT MEREDITH CHEN:

Meredith Chen has been training for over 15 years. She became interested in working with older adults after a client asked her to become the Fitness Coordinator at a local senior community. She said yes, and the rest is history. Meredith has a passion for motivating others to lead happy and healthy lifestyles and is dedicated to helping seniors enrich their mental, physical, and nutritional wellness. Meredith strives to help others reach their goals by continuously developing and perfecting the best and safest content for her audience.

Meredith says, “I see fitness not just as a ‘go, go, go,’ ‘push yourself harder,’ ‘run faster’ objective. It is more purposeful, more long-term in benefits, and for overall wellness.”

ABOUT SENIORRESOURCE.COM:

SeniorResource.com is dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, podcasts, and numerous resource directories. The website delivers daily educational and relatable information through its digital media mix, relevant to the 55+ community. Learn more about Senior Resource at www.seniorresource.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 259 M - -
Net income 2023 -9,99 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 27,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 292
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-4.76%27
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-34.93%14 784
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-22.22%244
HT&E LIMITED7.25%213
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-33.66%76
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-58.08%44
