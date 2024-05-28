Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced Christian Kligora as the new West Region Digital Sales Director on its digital marketing firm, Salem Surround.

Christian brings a wealth of digital marketing and operational experience to Salem with his work for Marketron where he served in an executive leadership position driving business development. Prior to that, Christian had over a decade of building teams and driving revenue and operational growth for Gannett’s Local IQ and its predecessor, ReachLocal where he oversaw the growth and management of many local and regional offices.

Jon Latzer, Vice President, General Manager of Salem Surround, said, “Christian Kligora is a generational find and will help Salem Surround achieve both revenue growth and help with operational efficiencies. We are excited to have him join our expanding team while leading our Western Region to new heights of success.”

“I'm excited to join the fantastic team at Salem Media," said Christian Kligora. "Joining Salem represents a unique opportunity to contribute to a media landscape that values integrity, innovation, and impact. I am eager to partner with our linear/digital sales teams to explore innovative ways to connect with our audience.”

Christian is based in Denver where he lives with his wife Angela.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

