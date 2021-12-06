Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salem Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salem Media Group Announces the Addition of Pastor Lenny Gaines' Praise Party on the Salem Music Network

12/06/2021 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that well-known inspirational gospel on-air personality Pastor Lenny Gaines has been added to Salem Music Network’s lineup of syndicated music hosts. Salem Music Network will produce Gaines’ five hour show for daily syndication (Monday-Friday) beginning January 31, 2022. “Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party” is a show filled with daily inspiration, interviews and a cultural call-to-action. Gaines has been doing his Praise Party on Salem’s Rejoice 96.9 FM radio station in Greenville, SC. After deciding to take his show to syndication Gaines said, “I am humbled and so excited to join the many listeners that will be in ‘Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party’ on a daily basis. God has a mighty way of connecting lives together, and I’m assured that as I connect to new and current listeners, we will grow, inspire and most of all Praise together. Don’t be late, we’ve got a praise party to get to.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005825/en/

Lenny Gaines (Photo: Business Wire)

Lenny Gaines (Photo: Business Wire)

The Praise Party will be Salem Music Network’s first syndicated program designed for Inspirational Gospel/Urban Gospel radio stations. Network General Manager Kevin Anderson said, “Everyone who knows Pastor Lenny sings his praises. We are honored to partner with him as we expand our syndication offerings with this show that already inspires so many. Pastor Lenny and The Praise Party deserve a national platform. My team and I are excited to be a part of helping build that platform and spread the Word nationally.”

In addition to hosting “Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party”, Pastor Lenny serves as the Founding Senior Pastor of PowerHouse Christian Church in Anderson, SC. He holds a master's degree in Education and proudly attended Clemson University and University of Phoenix. He is also a former school teacher and instructional coach.

The five hour “Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party” will debut on Monday, January 31st. The preferred daypart is mid-days (10am-3pm); however, it can be aired in any daypart.

To learn how your station can air “Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party”, visit www.salemmusicnetwork.com or contact Affiliate Relations Director, Greg Roberson,
Office (615) 312-4229
Cell (931) 409-7542
groberson@salemmusicnetwork.com

For information regarding marketing opportunities on Salem Music Network, contact Kevin Anderson at:
(615) 202-9167
kanderson@salemmusicnetwork.com

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
04:47pSalem Media Group Announces the Addition of Pastor Lenny Gaines' Praise Party on the Sa..
BU
12/02Salem Media Group to Present at the Upcoming 16th Annual Singular Research Best of the ..
BU
11/18Salem Media Group Announces the Extension of Jennifer Horn's Agreement with the ‘..
BU
11/18Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces the Extension of Jennifer Horn?s Agreement with the ?..
CI
11/12INSIDER SELL : Salem Media Group
MT
11/08Salem Media Group to Present at the Upcoming Q4 Investor Summit Conference
BU
11/05SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
11/04Salem Media Group to Seek Acquisitions
CI
11/04Earnings Flash (SALM) SALEM MEDIA GROUP Reports Q3 Revenue $66M, vs. Street Est of $62M
MT
11/04SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 TOTAL REVENUE OF $66.0 MILLION - F..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 M - -
Net income 2021 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76,1 M 76,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,82 $
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Eric H. Halvorson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.171.15%76
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.51%24 837
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.12.62%768
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.07%386
AUDACY, INC.-1.62%354
HT&E LIMITED-5.41%326