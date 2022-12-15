Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salem Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
1.070 USD   -3.60%
06:01aSalem Media Group Announces the Appointment of Monica Rabassa as VP and GM in Miami
BU
12/13Salem Media Group, Inc. /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/08Salem Media : Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salem Media Group Announces the Appointment of Monica Rabassa as VP and GM in Miami

12/15/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the appointment of long-time Miami broadcast executive Monica Rabassa as Vice President and General Manager of its soon to be acquired cluster of radio stations in Miami.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005990/en/

Monica Rabassa (Photo: Business Wire)

Monica Rabassa (Photo: Business Wire)

Rabassa comes to Salem after more than 20 years in executive positions with Univision. Prior to joining Univision, she was Marketing Research Director for Cisneros Television Group. Rabassa’s career highlights also include being named “Woman of the Year” by the Association of Women in Communications, and “Radio Corporate Employee of the Year” by Univision in 2010. In 2014, she was recognized as a “Hispanic Woman of Distinction” for her work in the South Florida community. Most recently, she has been honored as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” by Radio Ink magazine (2015 through 2020) and as “Marketer of the Year” with the prestigious “Medallas de Cortez” Award in 2015. She received Univision’s UNICO award for her outstanding contributions to the company.

Salem Media Group Senior Vice President Allen Power commented, “As we prepared to return to the Miami market with a new vision, we sought a leader with knowledge of the market and a shared passion for that vision. Monica’s track record in Spanish-language audio across multiple markets and her deep understanding of the South Florida communities are evidence that she possesses both. We’re excited to have her join us to lead our team in making a positive difference in South Florida.”

Rabassa commented, “I’m thrilled to join Salem Media Group as the General Manager of its Miami properties. It is an honor to be part of Salem’s vision to offer high quality, unique and insightful programming to Spanish-language audiences and advertisers. “

Rabassa is a committed community leader and dedicated volunteer. She serves as Chairperson of Schools Committee for the Harvard Club of Miami and as an executive board member of the President Council of Florida International University (FIU). She earned a BA in business and international economics from Harvard University, and an MBA from the University of Miami, with a special concentration in Legal Implications of Business.

She is married to Dr. Gustavo Leon and has two children, Jose Ignacio Leon and Mariana Leon.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
06:01aSalem Media Group Announces the Appointment of Monica Rabassa as VP and GM in Miami
BU
12/13Salem Media Group, Inc. /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Direc..
AQ
12/08Salem Media : Investor Presentation
PU
12/01Salem Media Announces Retirement of Tom Moyer in Washington D.C. and David Howard to Su..
BU
12/01Salem Media Group to Present at the Upcoming 17th Annual Singular Research Best of the ..
BU
11/30Timeless with Julie Hartman Launched by Salem Media Group
BU
11/17Salem Media Announces New Podcast with Suzanne Newman on the Senior Resource Podcast Ne..
BU
11/16Sekur Private Data Ltd. Signs Multi-Platform Advertising Contract with Salem Media Grou..
CI
11/07EF Hutton Adjusts Price Target on Salem Media to $5 From $6, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/04SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,45 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 29,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 406%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-63.73%29
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-3.62%23 804
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-55.88%299
HT&E LIMITED-52.14%213
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-37.87%130
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-2.08%99