Salem Media Group Announces the Appointment of Monica Rabassa as VP and GM in Miami

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the appointment of long-time Miami broadcast executive Monica Rabassa as Vice President and General Manager of its soon to be acquired cluster of radio stations in Miami.

Rabassa comes to Salem after more than 20 years in executive positions with Univision. Prior to joining Univision, she was Marketing Research Director for Cisneros Television Group. Rabassa’s career highlights also include being named “Woman of the Year” by the Association of Women in Communications, and “Radio Corporate Employee of the Year” by Univision in 2010. In 2014, she was recognized as a “Hispanic Woman of Distinction” for her work in the South Florida community. Most recently, she has been honored as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” by Radio Ink magazine (2015 through 2020) and as “Marketer of the Year” with the prestigious “Medallas de Cortez” Award in 2015. She received Univision’s UNICO award for her outstanding contributions to the company.

Salem Media Group Senior Vice President Allen Power commented, “As we prepared to return to the Miami market with a new vision, we sought a leader with knowledge of the market and a shared passion for that vision. Monica’s track record in Spanish-language audio across multiple markets and her deep understanding of the South Florida communities are evidence that she possesses both. We’re excited to have her join us to lead our team in making a positive difference in South Florida.”

Rabassa commented, “I’m thrilled to join Salem Media Group as the General Manager of its Miami properties. It is an honor to be part of Salem’s vision to offer high quality, unique and insightful programming to Spanish-language audiences and advertisers. “

Rabassa is a committed community leader and dedicated volunteer. She serves as Chairperson of Schools Committee for the Harvard Club of Miami and as an executive board member of the President Council of Florida International University (FIU). She earned a BA in business and international economics from Harvard University, and an MBA from the University of Miami, with a special concentration in Legal Implications of Business.

She is married to Dr. Gustavo Leon and has two children, Jose Ignacio Leon and Mariana Leon.

