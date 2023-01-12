Advanced search
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
2023-01-12
1.224 USD   +0.43%
Salem Media Group Announces the Promotion of Andy Massingill
BU
Salem Media Group Expands Relationship With Triton Digital, Leveraging Suite of Audio Solutions Including Podcast Metrics Demos+
BU
Mike Crispi Unafraid Joins Salem Podcast Network
BU
Salem Media Group Announces the Promotion of Andy Massingill

01/12/2023 | 03:31pm EST
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the promotion of Andy Massingill to the position of Senior Director of Digital Sales. Jon Latzer, Vice President/General Manager of Salem Surround said, “Over the past three years, Andy has led his team to unprecedented revenue heights. His leadership across the Western Region played a significant factor in Salem's overall revenue growth. In addition to Andy’s leadership for the Western Region, Andy will work closely with Chris Gould, Senior Vice President National Programming and Ministry Relations and all our National Ministry partners to better leverage our digital assets, generating more time with our quality audience while delivering outstanding results," Latzer said.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005786/en/

Andy Massingill (Photo: Business Wire)

Andy Massingill (Photo: Business Wire)

“The last three years have been an incredible journey with Salem and the Western Region. I'm proud of our work, the work we will continue to do, and the relationships established across the board. I am very excited to work with Chris and our National Ministry partners who are at the core fabric of what Salem stands for," said Massingill.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,45 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 33,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 39,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,22 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 344%
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.10%33
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.20%23 337
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.63%336
HT&E LIMITED27.98%251
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.9.98%127
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED5.99%112