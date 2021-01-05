Log in
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc. : Announces New Podcast Venture

01/05/2021
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the formation of the Salem Podcast Network, a new entity focused on bringing conservative content to more listeners and viewers through the Salem podcast platform. Salem’s first podcast partner in this new venture is Dinesh D’Souza, nationally known documentarian and author. D’Souza’s new podcast “Pardon Me!” will debut on January 11, 2021, across all podcast platforms, as well as SalemNow.com, YouTube, and Rumble. Salem will have more announcements in coming weeks about others joining this new platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005853/en/

Salem Media Group, Inc. partners with Dinesh D’Souza with new “Pardon Me!” podcast. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Salem Media Group, Inc. partners with Dinesh D’Souza with new “Pardon Me!” podcast. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This is a natural extension of the Salem brand, which is already considered one of the strongest in conservative media. Salem will be producing more content with meaningful names on the conservative side, so look for more big announcements soon,” said Phil Boyce, Salem’s Senior Vice President of Spoken Word. “The future for podcasting is unlimited, and our efforts will tightly focus on hosts who will contribute to our brand and to the message,” Boyce said.

Salem is already the leading radio syndicator of conservative talk with hosts like Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Sebastian Gorka, Larry Elder, Eric Metaxas, and Dan Proft in the lineup. The Salem Radio Network reaches 3,200 affiliates with both talk and news products. Salem’s top of the hour news product, Townhall News, is one of the top radio news providers in the country.

“I’m excited about my new podcast,” said Dinesh D’Souza. “We’ll focus on politics but also feature themes from history, philosophy, literature and religion. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Salem to get this podcast out to the widest possible audience,“ said D’Souza.

“Salem’s brand of podcasting will remain consistent with what Salem is best known for — content that approaches the issues through a biblical world view and a politically conservative lens,” said Salem’s Broadcast Division President Dave Santrella. “Podcast listeners will know that when they come to the Salem Podcast Network, they’ll find content that addresses the issues they care most about,” Santrella added.

Salem is also announcing the addition of Marcus Brown as Director of Content Strategy for the Salem Podcast Network. Brown is currently Program Director at AM 560 The Answer and AM 1160 Hope For Your Life in Chicago and will continue in those roles.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
