    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
Salem Media Group, Inc. Schedules 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/07/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it has scheduled its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Salem’s principal executive offices, which are located at 6400 N. Belt Line Road, Irving, Texas, 75063, at 11:30 a.m. C.D.T.

Salem also announced the record date applicable for the voting of shares at the Annual Meeting to be March 9, 2022.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising of radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 247 M - -
Net income 2021 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 99,4 M 99,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,66 $
Average target price 5,63 $
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.61%99
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.83%24 359
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.93%830
HT&E LIMITED-11.67%443
AUDACY, INC.19.46%442
STINGRAY GROUP INC.2.72%394