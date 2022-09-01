Log in
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
2022-09-01
2.344 USD   -2.34%
11:01aSalem Media Group announces Battleground Talkers Tour 2022
BU
08/31Salem Media Hires Tara Loring as Eastern Regional Digital Sales Director
BU
08/31Salem Media Group, Inc. Appoints Tara Loring as Eastern Regional Digital Sales Director
CI
Salem Media Group announces Battleground Talkers Tour 2022

09/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced the Battleground Talkers Tour 2022. As in years past, Salem is doing all it can to help voters in the upcoming November 2022 national midterm election make wise decisions that will impact the country for generations. Salem will be hosting live voter events in five battleground states, over eight days. Salem will be sending its prolific conservative hosts to assist listeners and voters to understand how important it is that they get out to vote as well as vote with an understanding of the issues, and the candidates that will be leading our government.

Salem national hosts Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Mike Gallagher, Eric Metaxas, Brandon Tatum, and Hugh Hewitt will participate in the tour stops in October in the areas where the election will likely be decided. Hosts will broadcast their radio and TV shows from many of these cities. The TV broadcast of their shows is seen every day on the Salem News Channel. Thousands of listeners and viewers will be invited to join in person in a different city each night during the tour.

Salem News/Talk radio stations will be hosting these events in Tampa, October 16th; Orlando, October 17th; Atlanta, October 18th; Philadelphia, October 19th; Pittsburgh, October 20th; Columbus, October 21st; Cleveland, October 22nd; and Phoenix, October 23rd. Listeners and viewers can go to the radio station websites in each of these markets to secure tickets to the events, including VIP tickets to meet the Salem talk hosts.

“I do not think we have ever seen the kind of energy and excitement that we have witnessed now building up to the November 2022 election. Getting our hosts in front of our listeners and viewers and encouraging them to vote wisely is something each of our hosts is passionate about doing,” said Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President of Spoken Word for Salem Media Group. “There has never been a more important mid-term election than this one, and Salem is thrilled to be front and center, leading the charge.”

The Battleground Talkers Tour is presented by Wired Differently, the art of seeing the world differently.

Listeners and viewers in these markets can go to these websites for tickets and more information:

Tampa: AM860TheAnswer.com
Orlando: AM950TheAnswer.com
Atlanta: AM920TheAnswer.com
Philadelphia: AM990TheAnswer.com
Pittsburgh: TheAnswerPGH.com
Columbus: 989TheAnswer.com
Cleveland: WHKRadio.com
Phoenix: 960ThePatriot.com

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Consensus
