    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:25:14 2023-04-13 pm EDT
1.050 USD   -2.78%
05:13pSalem Media Group of Tampa Announces a Postponed Tribute to Jack Harris and a Comeback Special with Mason Dixon
BU
03/29Salem Music Network Adds Kim Fitz to Syndication Lineup
BU
03/28Salem Media Group Redeems Remaining 2024 Senior Notes; Issues Additional 2028 Senior Notes
MT
Salem Media Group of Tampa Announces a Postponed Tribute to Jack Harris and a Comeback Special with Mason Dixon

04/13/2023 | 05:13pm EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Media Group Tampa’s planned tribute to longtime Tampa Bay Area radio personality Jack Harris has had to be postponed until this fall when Jack will be contractually able to engage with his listeners once again.

Barb Yoder, GM of Salem Tampa states, “When I read that Jack Harris regretted not having the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans at the end of his most recent morning show, it really touched my heart. I’ve been in broadcasting for many years as well and though he’s been on a competing radio station, I’ve always admired and respected him and the way he connects with the Tampa Bay community. So, to honor Jack we were going to devote one of our morning shows on The Answer Tampa and Sarasota (860 AM, 930 AM and 93.7 FM) for a Jack Harris Tribute. We still intend to but have been advised that it would be best for Jack that we wait until a more suitable time”.

Additionally, Salem Media Group’s full network of West-Central Florida stations (Faith Talk Tampa, 570 AM, 910 AM, & 760 AM – as well as 860AM & 930 AM The Answer) announces a Comeback Special with another legendary Tampa Bay personality, Mason Dixon, on the Bill Bunkley Show Friday, April 14th from 4pm to 5pm. Dixon has enjoyed a huge following over a decorated radio career in Tampa Bay and will be joining the program to talk about his past, present and future in radio and beyond. This special program will feature a variety of stories about his experiences on the airwaves while inviting listeners to call in (877-943-9673). Don’t miss Mason Dixon on The Bill Bunkley Show at 4pm Friday. Program details at theanswertampa.com.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 259 M - -
Net income 2023 -9,99 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 29,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 292
Free-Float 39,7%
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.2.86%29
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-31.85%15 484
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-22.22%249
HT&E LIMITED11.92%222
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-43.00%65
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-54.49%48
