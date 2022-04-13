Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salem Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 12:18:38 pm EDT
3.085 USD   -2.37%
12:02pSalem Media Group to Present at NobleCon18
BU
04/04Salem Media Announces the Retirement of Mike Shields and Promotion of Segar Kannan
BU
04/04Salem Radio Network Announces Larry Elder Departure
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Salem Media Group to Present at NobleCon18

04/13/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it will present at NobleCon18 – Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:30 PM Central Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website www.salemmedia.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 M - -
Net income 2022 9,48 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,9 M 85,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,16 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.3.27%86
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.68%25 740
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-4.20%740
HT&E LIMITED-12.86%426
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.29%390
AUDACY, INC.7.78%380