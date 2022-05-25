Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salem Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 11:24:03 am EDT
2.740 USD   +5.38%
05/18Salem Media to Present at the Singular Research Spring Select Webinar
BU
05/16Former Salem Employee, Tim Hartlage Returns to Lead Nashville Sales Team
BU
05/122000 Mules Becomes the Most Successful Political Documentary in a Decade, Seen by 1 Million
BU
Summary 
Summary

Salem Media Group to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII

05/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it will present at the LD Micro Invitational XII in Westlake Village, CA on Tuesday, June 7th at 5:30 PM Central Time. The presentation will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website www.salemmedia.com prior to the company’s presentation.

ABOUT LD MICRO/SEQUIRE:

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com​.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc.,​a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire​, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit ​srax.com ​and mysequire.com​.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 271 M - -
Net income 2022 7,86 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,8 M 70,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 39,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-15.03%71
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.52%24 365
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-14.92%664
HT&E LIMITED-21.19%364
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-8.02%350
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-2.31%228