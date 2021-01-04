Log in
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
Salem Media :  Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Christopher Gould

01/04/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Christopher Gould, Senior Vice President of National Program Development/Ministry Relations, will be relocating to Colorado Springs where Chris will continue in his existing role, while also serving as General Manager for their Colorado Springs assets – 102.7 (KBIQ-FM), 100.7 (KGFT-FM), and 1460/101.1 (KZNT-AM/FM), as well as oversight of the Colorado Springs division of Salem Surround.

Christopher Gould, Senior Vice President of National Program Development, of Salem Media Group, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

David Santrella, President of Broadcast Media for Salem said, “I am confident under Chris’ strong leadership we will see these stations grow in both influence and financial performance and that our service and support of our National Ministry partnerships will continue to thrive.” Chris Gould has been with Salem for nearly two decades, initially running Salem’s cluster of stations in Tampa, before being promoted to VP National Program Development in 2011. In 2018 Gould was promoted to SVP in recognition of his outstanding service to Salem and their ministry partners.

On his relocation Gould said, “I’ve always loved to serve my local community and the local church especially local pastors. This new opportunity allows me to do just that, while continuing to develop new and necessary national voices for our Christian Teaching and Talk platforms. Relocating to Colorado Springs, which is home to some of our longest running national ministry partnerships, makes a lot of sense. It will be a joy and an honor to take on this new challenge.”

Chris and his wife, Michelle, will head to Colorado Springs sometime in mid-January.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
