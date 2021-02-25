Log in
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
Salem Media : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference

02/25/2021 | 01:05pm EST
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results at 11:00 A.M. Central Time on March 4, 2021.

The company also plans to host a teleconference to discuss its results on March 4, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. Central Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (877) 524-8416, and then ask to be joined to the Salem Media Group Fourth Quarter 2020 call or listen to the webcast.

A replay of the teleconference will be available through March 18, 2021 and can be heard by dialing (877) 660-6853 - replay pin number 13714419, or on the investor relations portion of the company’s website, located at investor.salemmedia.com.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
