Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Salem Media Group, Inc.    SALM

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salem Media :  Aubrey Sampson Joins Chicago's AM 1160's “The Common Good”

04/06/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that beginning Wednesday, April 7, Aubrey Sampson will join Chicago’s AM 1160’s “The Common Good” alongside Brian From, weekday afternoons from 4-6pm. Sampson is the author of three books, including “The Louder Song”, “Overcomer” and the forthcoming “Known: How Believing Who God Says You Are Changes Everything” due out in September. Sampson and her husband planted Renewal Church in West Chicago in 2015. She has written articles for Propel Women, Lifeway, MOPS International, and Today’s Christian Woman. She also co-hosts the “Nothing is Wasted” podcast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005028/en/

Aubrey Sampson (Photo: Business Wire)

Aubrey Sampson (Photo: Business Wire)

“To have such a gifted communicator like Aubrey join ‘The Common Good’ is an incredible score for AM 1160,” said regional vice president and general manager of AM 1160, Jeff Reisman. “She brings a fresh perspective and an important voice to many of the issues that are close to the hearts of our listeners. Both Aubrey and Brian have deep ties to the community through their churches, and we look forward to hearing the connection they’ll make with our audience.”

“I’m thrilled to join AM 1160 because of their long-standing commitment to creative communication and being a light for Christ in the media world of Chicago,” said Sampson. “I’m even more excited to step into the ‘house’ that Brian From and Ian Simkins worked hard to build over the past two years. We’ll work hard to continue discussing issues that matter, to tear down walls that don’t matter, to encourage our listeners, to empower diverse voices, to laugh a bit along the way, and to build sturdy bridges in our increasingly divided world.”

“The Common Good” launched in January of 2019 with Brian From and Ian Simkins. From pastors Four Corners Community Church in Darien, Illinois. Simkins left the show in February to pastor a church in Nashville.

Sampson is a graduate of Wheaton College, where she is currently pursuing her master’s degree. She and her husband have three children and live in West Chicago.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
01:01pSALEM MEDIA  :  Aubrey Sampson Joins Chicago's AM 1160's “The Common Good&..
BU
04/01SALEM MEDIA  : Greg Goodman Returns to Singing News Radio to Host Top 20 Weekly ..
BU
03/30SALEM MEDIA  : to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/29SALEM MEDIA  : Podcast Network Announces Partnership with The Todd Starnes Podca..
BU
03/22SALEM MEDIA  : AM 560 The Answer Announces Addition of Shaun Thompson as Afterno..
BU
03/04SALEM MEDIA  : Swings to Profit in Q4
MT
03/04SALEM MEDIA  : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/04SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
03/04SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Total Revenue of $64.5 ..
BU
02/25SALEM MEDIA  : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 240 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,49 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -156x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,5 M 83,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,25 $
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Eric H. Halvorson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.199.04%83
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.10%26 082
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.05%963
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.114.57%748
STINGRAY GROUP INC.13.05%432
HT&E LIMITED-4.86%371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ