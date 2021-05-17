Salem Media : Broadcast Veteran Grant Stinchfield Joins AM 870 and AM 590 The Morning Answer on Tuesday, May 18th

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that after an extensive and exhilarating months-long search for a new co-host to team with Jennifer Horn on The Morning Answer for Talkers AM 870 in Los Angeles and AM 590 in Riverside and San Bernardino, broadcast veteran Grant Stinchfield joins The Morning Answer on Tuesday, May 18th.

Grant Stinchfield will continue to host his daily television program Stinchfield on Newsmax. The Morning Answer with Jennifer Horn and Grant Stinchfield is heard weekday mornings 6-9am on KRLA-AM and KTIE-AM.

“Good things come to those that wait,” according to Chuck Tyler, Director of Programming for KRLA and KTIE. “We put Jennifer Horn through the ringer, as we tried out numerous co-hosts for this plumb assignment, having a number of world-class talk-radio candidates. It took us five months. The good news is Jennifer survived, and we found an amazing new partner for her!”

VP/General Manager Terry Fahy remarked, “Grant Stinchfield is an ideal fit for The Morning Answer here in Southern California. The chemistry is already spectacular. We look forward to covering the news, commenting on the news…and making news from our home base in Los Angeles.”

﻿“Grant is a true gem. He is smart, funny and knows his stuff. His chemistry with Jennifer makes the morning show sizzle. We are delighted to add him to the team,” added Senior Vice President Phil Boyce.

According to The Morning Answer Co-Host Jennifer Horn, “The Morning Answer has reached new ratings highs over the last few months and I cannot wait to grow the show with Grant. We clicked on day one and have great plans for making The Morning Answer, bigger, better and brighter than ever!”

Grant added, “It is an honor to be chosen to be an important voice for millions of Californians who cherish liberty and freedom in a state that is quickly being controlled by big bureaucracy and government. I can’t think of a more important area of the country that needs common sense straight talk than Southern California. My goal is to simply strengthen the tireless fight AM 870 and AM 590 is already waging war against the enemies of freedom, capitalism and democracy.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

