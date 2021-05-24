Salem Media : to Present at Two Investor Conferences

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it will present virtually at two investor conferences. On May 27th at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, the company will present at the Singular Spring Select investor conference. If you are interested in attending, please e-mail mike@singularresearch.com. Additionally, on June 10th at 11:30 a.m. Central Time, the company will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference. If you are interested in attending, please e-mail registration@ldmicro.com. The presentations will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website www.salemmedia.com prior to the company’s presentation.

