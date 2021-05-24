Log in
Salem Media : to Present at Two Investor Conferences

05/24/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it will present virtually at two investor conferences. On May 27th at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, the company will present at the Singular Spring Select investor conference. If you are interested in attending, please e-mail mike@singularresearch.com. Additionally, on June 10th at 11:30 a.m. Central Time, the company will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference. If you are interested in attending, please e-mail registration@ldmicro.com. The presentations will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website www.salemmedia.com prior to the company’s presentation.

ABOUT SINGULAR RESEARCH

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-sources research on small-to-micro cap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. Singular Research provides quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and makes recommendations.

Singular strives to achieve goals by finding under or overvalued securities. Singular’s goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 micro to small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms.

Singular provides honest advice. Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow.

www.singularresearch.com

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

www.ldmicro.com

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
