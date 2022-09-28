Salem News Channel Adds Larry O'Connor to Prime Time Lineup in Partnership with Townhall.Com

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced that it is adding well known host Larry O’Connor to the Salem News Channel prime time lineup, beginning October 3rd in the 9 p.m. ET weekday time slot. The show will be called “O’Connor Tonight” and will feature top writers and editors of Townhall.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006147/en/

Larry O'Connor (Photo: Business Wire)

O’Connor is the morning host on WMAL-FM Radio in Washington, DC, where he will remain. He is also a Senior Columnist and Creative Director at Townhall, owned by Salem Media Group.

“Salem News Channel represents the future of news content, going over the heads of the legacy media model and delivering informative, vital content directly to a passionate and informed audience,” said O’Connor. “I am thrilled and honored to be affiliated with this dynamic company and am confident that ‘O'Connor Tonight’ will be an entertaining and relevant part of our daily American conversation.”

Salem News Channel is a 24/7 OTT television network, available at SNC.TV, on Apple or Android Apps, Roku, Apple Firestick, and other digital devices.

“Larry brings a wealth of experience and credibility to SNC and we are thrilled he has chosen to join us as we build this network,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce. “SNC’s prime time lineup of Andrew Wilkow, Brandon Tatum, Dinesh D’Souza, Eric Metaxas and now Larry O’Connor is second to none in the cable TV news world.”

This show will be a partnership between Salem News Channel and Townhall.com. “Every weeknight Larry is going to be must-see TV for Townhall readers, grassroots activists, Capitol Hill and campaign professionals alike,” said Townhall VP and General Manager Jonathan Garthwaite. “The DC industrial complex should watch out.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006147/en/