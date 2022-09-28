Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salem Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   US7940931048

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:43 2022-09-28 pm EDT
1.885 USD   +2.45%
12:26pSalem News Channel Adds Larry O'Connor to Prime Time Lineup in Partnership with Townhall.Com
BU
09/12Salem Media Group Appoints Allen Power to President, Broadcast Media; Linnae Young and Jeff Reisman Also Promoted in Restructure of Salem's Broadcast Division
BU
09/12Salem Media Group, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
Summary

Salem News Channel Adds Larry O'Connor to Prime Time Lineup in Partnership with Townhall.Com

09/28/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced that it is adding well known host Larry O’Connor to the Salem News Channel prime time lineup, beginning October 3rd in the 9 p.m. ET weekday time slot. The show will be called “O’Connor Tonight” and will feature top writers and editors of Townhall.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006147/en/

Larry O'Connor (Photo: Business Wire)

Larry O'Connor (Photo: Business Wire)

O’Connor is the morning host on WMAL-FM Radio in Washington, DC, where he will remain. He is also a Senior Columnist and Creative Director at Townhall, owned by Salem Media Group.

“Salem News Channel represents the future of news content, going over the heads of the legacy media model and delivering informative, vital content directly to a passionate and informed audience,” said O’Connor. “I am thrilled and honored to be affiliated with this dynamic company and am confident that ‘O'Connor Tonight’ will be an entertaining and relevant part of our daily American conversation.”

Salem News Channel is a 24/7 OTT television network, available at SNC.TV, on Apple or Android Apps, Roku, Apple Firestick, and other digital devices.

“Larry brings a wealth of experience and credibility to SNC and we are thrilled he has chosen to join us as we build this network,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce. “SNC’s prime time lineup of Andrew Wilkow, Brandon Tatum, Dinesh D’Souza, Eric Metaxas and now Larry O’Connor is second to none in the cable TV news world.”

This show will be a partnership between Salem News Channel and Townhall.com. “Every weeknight Larry is going to be must-see TV for Townhall readers, grassroots activists, Capitol Hill and campaign professionals alike,” said Townhall VP and General Manager Jonathan Garthwaite. “The DC industrial complex should watch out.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 274 M - -
Net income 2022 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,1 M 50,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers and Directors
David P. Santrella Chief Executive Officer
Evan D. Masyr Controller
Edward G. Atsinger Executive Chairman
David A. R. Evans Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-39.87%50
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-8.50%22 664
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-50.84%329
HT&E LIMITED-41.43%240
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-34.49%133
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED1.46%103