Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Lara Trump is bringing her podcast “The Right View” to the Salem Podcast Network and will be delivering podcasts three days a week beginning January 16th. Her podcast will deal with issues of the day and include interviews with knowledgeable hosts on those topics.

“Lara Trump is a true star in conservative political circles, and has developed a fan base of millions,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “She is committed to doing her part to save America, and we are thrilled to have her join our excellent lineup.”

The Salem Podcast Network now ranks as the 11th largest podcast network in America on the Triton Digital Platform, with over 11 million downloads per month. It features such notable podcasters as Charlie Kirk, Dinesh D’Souza, Trish Regan, Todd Starnes, and the entire Salem radio network lineup.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Salem,” said Lara Trump. “Being able to add my show alongside these strong conservative voices, as well as friends Dinesh D’Souza and Charlie Kirk in such a crucial election year is an amazing opportunity and will be great for viewers, listeners, and VOTERS.”

“The Right View with Lara Trump” will release three episodes a week, both as audio available on Apple, Spotify, and all major podcasting platforms, as well as video available on Rumble, YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms where video is seen.

Lara is a former television producer for Inside Edition and was also a Fox News Contributor.

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

