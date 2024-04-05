Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today the launch of "This Week On The Hill," a compelling and informative radio/TV program set to debut on April 13th, 2024 on the Salem Radio Network, Salem News Channel, Salem Podcast Network, and Townhall.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328763599/en/

Mike Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

The show will be hosted by Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, and will feature Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and other members of the House and Senate. This will be a weekly one-hour radio/TV show on issues facing Congress, the United States, and the World.

Listeners can expect candid conversations that delve beyond the headlines and soundbites, offering informed insights into what truly matters in our country.

“This Week On The Hill” will air on the Salem Radio Network for weekend play, as well as the Salem News Channel, Salem Podcast Network, and will be featured on Townhall.com. The show will be fed down the SRN Satellite channel on Saturday morning at 7am ET, for stations to carry over the weekend.

“I look forward to being a guest on this show,” said Speaker Johnson. “This opportunity to engage in informative discussions will provide listeners with a better understanding of politics, policy, and culture in these historic times.”

“Salem is honored to kick off this important program with Speaker Johnson as guest. Speaker Johnson has worked tirelessly for conservative values throughout his career, including since he took over the Speaker’s position,” said Salem Senior VP Phil Boyce. “Tony Perkins, a nationally recognized expert in public policy, will be an excellent host, as the show deals with the important topics facing the Members of the House and Senate."

“I look forward to kicking off this new program with Speaker Johnson as my first guest. I plan to engage Speaker Johnson in candid conversations that will take listeners beyond the headlines and soundbites and inform them about what is really happening in our country,” Perkins said of the new program.

Tony Perkins, a former legislator in Louisiana, is the President of the Family Research Council. During the Trump administration, Perkins served as the chairman of the U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom.

Executive Producer of “This Week On The Hill” will be Tom Tradup, VP of News and Talk programming at SRN.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328763599/en/