Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

486 Job Applications, 1 Offer: How Persistence Paid for this Salesforce Admin

10/14/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Discover how Evaldas Zaranka applied for more than 480 jobs over four months before landing the role that put him on a new career path as a Salesforce Administrator.
Oct 14, 20214 min read

If at first you don't succeed, try, and try another 485 times! This is the biggest lesson I've learned on my Salesforce journey. I'm Evaldas Zaranka, a former cybersecurity professional in London who reinvented myself in 2019 to become a Salesforce Administrator.

I only needed one yes. There were a lot of "No's", and that can be frustrating. But I believe in myself. My first Salesforce Admin job led to my current role at JustEatTakeaway.com, a food-delivery marketplace. The journey to get here is more than a model of persistence.

My story is one that demonstrates the power of learning new skills, how to attain them quickly, and how to use them to make a career change.

Know when it's time for change

My girlfriend first prompted the change. I was tired of working odd hours dealing with cybersecurity incidents which limited my social life. She suggested I explore doing something with Salesforce, which she had used in her own job. But I didn't dive into this pursuit on that suggestion alone.

I took the time to look at the most logical path for me. I noticed that many people entered the Salesforce ecosystem as Salesforce Admins. So, I researched the salary range for the roles I'd be applying for. Trailhead - Salesforce's free online learning platform was invaluable.

Get started with a free Trailhead account

Skill up for the future and learn new skills from anywhere

SIGN UP FOR FREE

I spent enough time getting familiar with Salesforce on Trailhead that by the time I started applying for jobs, I had a clear understanding and intent. I had discovered how Salesforce fit what I was passionate about - new technologies, new ideas, and new ways of thinking.

Skill up and connect

To skill up, I spent an hour before work every morning completing various Trailhead modules - a habit I have continued. To date, I have earned all publicly available Trailhead badges, including all the superbadges.

Another big achievement for me ❗❗❗ I become a 13x Trailhead Ranger! I have all publicly available Trailhead badges and Superbadges!@trailhead@salesforce#saleforce#tdx21#trailheadpic.twitter.com/UhhZK8Ggl4

- Evaldas Zaranka (@EvaldasZaranka) July 21, 2021

But I didn't just learn by training. The Trailblazer Community offered so much support along the way. I would post questions about issues that stumped me and be amazed to find total strangers replying with answers on a Saturday morning.

Join the conversation in the Trailblazer Community

Connect with Trailblazers from anywhere.

JOIN TODAY

Now, I'm the one lending tips and advice to others. Once people are helping you and you're learning how to do it, next time you can help someone else. It's kind of like a helping circle.

Top tips for success

Here are my tips for anyone interested in making a similar transition.

  1. Know the market
    You need to be ready. First determine if you enjoy building solutions and apps then try to navigate the Salesforce platform, understand how it works, and do the market research. After that, you can make a decision if Salesforce is for you.
  2. Show what you've learned on social media
    I update my LinkedIn profile as I learn, detailing my Salesforce certifications and Trailhead superbadges. Don't be shy about doing the same, shout your achievements from the rooftops! Showcasing your achievements on LinkedIn, and expanding your network is key. I'm hearing from many recruiters that my profile is structured very well, so they can spend 20 seconds scanning it to see if I'm a fit for a particular role.
  3. Don't sweat the job criteria
    Many of the jobs I applied for listed requirements for minimum experience that I just didn't meet. But that didn't stop me! I applied for just about any Salesforce Administrator job around London that I came across, spanning a range of industries. Don't be afraid to apply because the job description says two years of experience. Explore the opportunities. Approach people directly. See who the hiring person is - ask if there may be another role opening up, all of this kind of stuff can help.
  4. Find a good mock interviewer
    The hardest part for me was interviewing for jobs. I got asked to interview at three companies, and prepared as best I could, but didn't think I fared particularly well. Now, when guiding other Trailblazers in their own searches, I spend a lot of time doing mock interviews with them. I challenge people to explain how they would handle real-life scenarios as faced by a Salesforce Admin, so they're prepared to prove they really know their stuff.
Trailhead Module: Interview Strategies

Prepare for your interview through research and practice.

GET INTERVIEW READY

Check out my favorite resources!

Follow Evaldas in the Trailblazer Community at trailblazer.me/id/evaldas.

The Trailblazer Blog

Discover expert insights to help you develop your career, connect with Trailblazers, learn Salesforce, and earn certifications. Explore practical how-to guidance, authentic peer perspectives, and inspiring Trailblazer stories.

BE A TRAILBLAZER

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
11:12a486 JOB APPLICATIONS, 1 OFFER : How Persistence Paid for this Salesforce Admin
PU
10:22aTRACK AND FIELD TO CUSTOM FIELDS : How I Took the Leap to a New Salesforce Career
PU
09:52aSALESFORCE COM : From Zero to Google and How Getting Certifications Pays Off
PU
09:32aSALESFORCE COM : Pros Share 3 Ways to Stand Out From Other Candidates
PU
09:02aSALESFORCE COM : 5 Reasons Why You Should Be a Mentor
PU
09:02aSALESFORCE COM : Let's Honor Our Black Trailblazers
PU
07:42aSALESFORCE COM : 5 Powerful Benefits of Getting Salesforce-Certified
PU
06:22aSALESFORCE COM : What Is the Trailblazer Community?
PU
06:02aSHINE ON, TRAILBLAZERS : 6 Things You Need To Know About the Golden Hoodie
PU
10/13SALESFORCE COM : What a Cookieless Future Means For Data-Driven Marketing
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 333 M - -
Net income 2022 805 M - -
Net cash 2022 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 337x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 278 B 278 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 284,41 $
Average target price 320,04 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.25.38%278 437
CLOUDFLARE, INC.109.80%49 811
DYNATRACE, INC.75.55%21 594
SINCH AB25.00%14 347
ANAPLAN, INC.-11.38%9 307
NUTANIX, INC.10.67%7 556