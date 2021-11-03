Build Your Sales Career in the Salesforce Ecosystem

Nov 03, 2021 4 min read

The Salesforce economy is booming. According to this year's IDC Salesforce Economy Study, Salesforce and its global ecosystem of partners will add 9.3 million new jobs by 2026.

For Salesforce, it's not only about creating new technology and career opportunities; we have to pave pathways to these new jobs. It's our mission to empower all Trailblazers with the tools you need to build dynamic careers, companies, and communities.

As our ecosystem grows, so does the endless opportunity within it.

I'm thrilled to announce we're continuing to expand entry points and opportunities to join our ecosystem with the launch of the new Sales Career Path on Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform. You now have a one-stop shop to learn in-demand skills for free, connect with a community of experts, and build your sales career.

Skill up for the future and learn new skills from anywhere.

The demand for digital sales professionals is on the rise. And successful sales teams need employees that span diverse skills and abilities. Regardless of your level or background, you can skill up with new guided learning paths across four key sales roles including:

Business Development Representative (BDR) - Research and contact new prospects to begin relationship-building in preparation for sales pitches and demos.

Account Executive (AE) - Connect with prospects to craft product solutions, offer compelling sales pitches, lead demos, and close deals.

Sales Manager - Oversee teams of AEs (account executives) and BDRs (business development representatives) to ensure quotas are hit, deal obstacles are removed, sales targets are on point, and employees are happy.

Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) - Create a unified vision of success for customers and employees by focusing on cross-team alignment and growth strategies.

Whether you're brand new to sales, or an experienced professional looking to uplevel your skill-set, connecting with other sales professionals is key.

We created the Sales Cloud Best Practices Trailblazer Community Group so you can connect with fellow sales professionals from around the world. Share wins and insights, get support, and build your career alongside experts like fellow #SuperSeller and Jason's Deli Director of Sales Gracie Prasanson.

"My learning journey helped shift my thinking about how Salesforce can power the sales process and create more effective workflows for my team. Putting in the learning time gave me a sense of freedom, more control, and knowledge that will continue to pay off in my career." Gracie Prasanson, Director of Sales, Jason's Deli

After years of passively using Salesforce as a measurement and accountability tool, Gracie made a commitment to skill up on Trailhead so she could get more out of the platform. Gracie took control of her learning and now feels comfortable, confident, and empowered using Salesforce to help her team and company and grow sales. And if she gets stuck, experts from the Trailblazer Community are always right there to help.

Learn relevant skills, connect to Trailblazers around the world, and give back together.

Similarly, Account Executive Nina Serr was able to grow her sales career in the Salesforce ecosystem. Nina turned to Trailhead so she could use Salesforce more effectively as she transitioned from business development representative (BDR) to account executive (AE) focused on expansion accounts.

"Trailhead has helped me learn how to speed up my deal cycles, more effectively find opportunities for upselling in my accounts, and use Salesforce more efficiently." Nina Serr, Account Executive, Cloudflare

More than 80% of Trailblazers found that Trailblazer Community engagement has increased their productivity and innovation, and enabled them to discover new solutions. Whether you're interested in problem-solving, relationship building, or coming up with sales strategies, Trailhead is here to help each #SuperSeller succeed.

The Sales Career Path prepares you to become a digital sales professional, with soft skills and core sales content - including prospecting, pipeline management, making sales calls, closing deals, analyzing data, strategy creation, and team management

Start learning with brand new content including:

Sales Role: Quick Look : Identify the skills and tools required to succeed in a career in sales.

: Identify the skills and tools required to succeed in a career in sales. Cold Calling for Sales : Learn strategies to make successful cold calls to your prospects.

: Learn strategies to make successful cold calls to your prospects. Soft Skills for Sales : Use soft skills to connect with customers and close more deals.

Use soft skills to connect with customers and close more deals. Sales Team Culture: Create a healthy, productive, and fun sales culture for your organization.

Now skilling up on sales content is more seamless than ever with a new Sales role tag on Trailhead - enabling you to filter and find the relevant trails, modules, and projects you need to succeed.

Earn this badge to identify the skills and tools required to succeed in a career in sales.

And join us on November 17 at 9:00 a.m. PT for the Trailhead LIVE session, Meet the New Sales Career Path, to learn what a digital sales professional does from Salesforce Sales Cloud Content Marketing Manager Katie Yeigh. We'll do a deep dive into brand new badges and end with a Q&A session.

Blaze your sales career in the Salesforce Ecosystem today.

