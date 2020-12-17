Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Collaborate, Learn, Give Back: Highlights From the First-Ever DreamTX

12/17/2020 | 04:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dec 17, 20202 min read

From thought leadership to practical applications, there was so much to learn at DreamTX - a global, four day series of panels and online learning experiences. With more than 300 hours of content, it was impossible to learn everything, so we've compiled a primer. If you thirst for more knowledge, make your way to dreamforce.com to watch recordings of DreamTX sessions.

Relevance front and center

In 'The Pillars of Salesforce's Pandemic Operating Model,' Ryan Aytay, Salesforce chief business officer, and Jody Kohner, Salesforce executive vice president of Global Engagement, discussed the importance of using company values to guide adaptation. For Salesforce, that means products like Work.com to help meet the new demands of the COVID-19 crisis, event series like Leading Through Change to showcase resilience and innovation, and initiatives like 1B PPE to provide much needed supplies to our communities.

Collaboration - anytime, anywhere - is key

If there's one thing we learned this year, it's that collaboration is huge - even when it's virtual. With its real-time alerts, messaging functionality, and Einstein-powered personalized suggested actions, Salesforce Anywhere makes it easy for teams to collaborate seamlessly, streamline processes, and make decisions faster, wherever they are.

We plant for the planet - and for people

In 'Climate Action with Salesforce,' Elysa Hammond, vice president Environmental Stewardship Clif Bar & Company shared the common adage 'When we work to heal the earth, we ourselves are healed' to demonstrate the importance of environmental justice in climate action. Patrick Flynn, vice president of sustainability at Salesforce, shared how we've teamed up with Plant for the Planet and committed to the conservation, restoration, and growth of 100M trees by the end of 2030. Track our progress and get involved at trees.salesforce.com.

Data is essential - but only if we use it

In day two's opening session, 'Working in the New Normal,' Salesforce Chief Innovation Officer Simon Mulcahy asserted 'Dashboards are where data goes to die,' since data means nothing unless we turn it into insights and actions. Whether that's scenario planning to anticipate alternative possible futures or creating a better buying experience by really examining customer trends, Salesforce can help you make data work for you.

Enablement means empowering the whole employee

The most successful businesses empower their employees to do their best work by encouraging learning, reskilling, and growth, keeping people connected and informed. But, now more than ever, the work support is only part of the formula. Companies must also promote well-being and ensure psychological safety so that employees are balanced, healthy, and equipped to do their best work. In our opening discussions and sessions like 'Employee Health and Wellbeing,' we explored how companies can help support work/life balance.

See all the DreamTX sessions for yourself

They're available anytime, anywhere - we've compiled 300+ hours of sessions.

Watch it here

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:48:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
04:49pCOLLABORATE, LEARN, GIVE BACK : Highlights From the First-Ever DreamTX
PU
04:49pSALESFORCE COM : 5 Ways Small and Medium Business Sales Teams Can Lead With Comp..
PU
03:51pSALESFORCE COM : What You Can Do In One Hour to Enhance Your Customer Self-Servi..
PU
12:11pSALESFORCE COM : A 459% Return on Investment in 3 Months? See How This Healthcar..
PU
11:31aSALESFORCE COM : How One Trailblazer Built a Career in Tech While Balancing Scho..
PU
09:52aSALESFORCE COM : Driving Customer and Partner Success with the New Salesforce B2..
PU
12/16SALESFORCE COM : How a Toronto Hospital Launched a COVID-19 Assessment Solution ..
PU
12/16SALESFORCE COM : With Vaccines on the Horizon, Here's How Business Leaders Can P..
PU
12/16SALESFORCE COM : 4 Possible Pandemic Outcomes Every Company Needs to Consider
PU
12/16SALESFORCE COM : How to Make an Emergency Customer Communications Plan
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 107 M - -
Net income 2021 3 853 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,31x
EV / Sales 2022 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 274,10 $
Last Close Price 223,62 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.37.49%204 712
CLOUDFLARE, INC.379.54%25 140
DYNATRACE, INC.68.97%12 060
ANAPLAN, INC.33.38%9 917
SINCH AB (PUBL)324.43%9 176
NUTANIX, INC.-0.90%6 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ