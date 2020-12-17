Collaborate, Learn, Give Back: Highlights From the First-Ever DreamTX

Dec 17, 2020 2 min read

From thought leadership to practical applications, there was so much to learn at DreamTX - a global, four day series of panels and online learning experiences. With more than 300 hours of content, it was impossible to learn everything, so we've compiled a primer. If you thirst for more knowledge, make your way to dreamforce.com to watch recordings of DreamTX sessions.

In 'The Pillars of Salesforce's Pandemic Operating Model,' Ryan Aytay, Salesforce chief business officer, and Jody Kohner, Salesforce executive vice president of Global Engagement, discussed the importance of using company values to guide adaptation. For Salesforce, that means products like Work.com to help meet the new demands of the COVID-19 crisis, event series like Leading Through Change to showcase resilience and innovation, and initiatives like 1B PPE to provide much needed supplies to our communities.

If there's one thing we learned this year, it's that collaboration is huge - even when it's virtual. With its real-time alerts, messaging functionality, and Einstein-powered personalized suggested actions, Salesforce Anywhere makes it easy for teams to collaborate seamlessly, streamline processes, and make decisions faster, wherever they are.

In 'Climate Action with Salesforce,' Elysa Hammond, vice president Environmental Stewardship Clif Bar & Company shared the common adage 'When we work to heal the earth, we ourselves are healed' to demonstrate the importance of environmental justice in climate action. Patrick Flynn, vice president of sustainability at Salesforce, shared how we've teamed up with Plant for the Planet and committed to the conservation, restoration, and growth of 100M trees by the end of 2030. Track our progress and get involved at trees.salesforce.com.

In day two's opening session, 'Working in the New Normal,' Salesforce Chief Innovation Officer Simon Mulcahy asserted 'Dashboards are where data goes to die,' since data means nothing unless we turn it into insights and actions. Whether that's scenario planning to anticipate alternative possible futures or creating a better buying experience by really examining customer trends, Salesforce can help you make data work for you.

The most successful businesses empower their employees to do their best work by encouraging learning, reskilling, and growth, keeping people connected and informed. But, now more than ever, the work support is only part of the formula. Companies must also promote well-being and ensure psychological safety so that employees are balanced, healthy, and equipped to do their best work. In our opening discussions and sessions like 'Employee Health and Wellbeing,' we explored how companies can help support work/life balance.

They're available anytime, anywhere - we've compiled 300+ hours of sessions.

Watch it here