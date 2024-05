This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Salesforce continues to expand the capabilities of Einstein Copilot, its customizable, conversational, generative AI assistant. Here's the latest on what it is, what organizations can do with it, and how it will continue to evolve to meet critical business needs. [...]