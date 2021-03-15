Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forbes: In the Rush to Go All-Digital, Prioritize Employee Experiences

03/15/2021 | 06:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forbes published an in-depth piece about the importance of prioritizing the employee experience for the all-digital, success-from-anywhere world.

Companies everywhere are accelerating digital investments in customer experience (CX) - but designing for employee experience (EX) is the next competitive advantage. Engaged and productive employees are instrumental to the success of delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving organizational success.

By The Numbers:
  • 93% of executives prioritizing EX report that their teams have the tools and technology to do their work efficiently.
  • Yet, fewer than a third (31%) said employee experience is a high priority at their organizations.
  • 42% of executives say EX is important to their organization's commercial success.
  • Organizations with higher-than-average employee engagement exceeded the financial performance of their peers by 73%.

At Salesforce, we know there's never been a more important time to prioritize EX. Now more than ever, employees depend on having the right technologies and tools to be successful. That's why today we're launching new Work.com Employee Experience tools that increase productivity and deliver fast and secure technology support, including:

  • Employee Workspace gives employees a single, connected space to access the apps, resources and information they need to work productively and connect with colleagues.
  • Employee Concierge is an intelligent help desk that lets employees find answers to questions quickly, with access to knowledge articles and AI-powered recommendations.
  • IT Service Center, developed in partnership with Tanium, empowers IT agents to quickly resolve problems and keep devices secure and compliant, ensuring employees stay productive from anywhere.

As companies leverage EX in the rush to go all-digital, Brian Solis, Global Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce, recommends these six steps:

  1. Lead the way forward and organize for success. Define what success looks like. Develop metrics that everyone can align with to measure success.
  2. Organize a team to lead EX that directly plugs into the leadership's vision for where the organization is headed and why, a future motivating state for customer and employee experiences, and what success looks like for everyone.
  3. Empower managers to encourage and motivate their teams.
  4. Empower teams to excel through technology that keeps up with the best experiences that customers remember, value, and seek.
  5. Train employees on new expectations, internally and externally, and augment their work through AI, automation, and systems that free up resources to be more creative, collaborative, and engaging for customers.
  6. Create an organizational culture that unifies the company around an upgraded set of vision, mission, and values. Create a sense of belonging where everyone feels like they play a part in achieving success.

Dive deeper on employee experience and Work.com by reading about how Salesforce is reimagining employee engagement and IT productivity.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
06:06pFORBES : In the Rush to Go All-Digital, Prioritize Employee Experiences
PU
02:38pVOICES OF CHANGE : The Salesforce Women's Network Shares Ways to Drive Gender Eq..
PU
10:28aSALESFORCE COM  : Doubles Down on Inclusive Design Commitment, Hires Elise Roy a..
PU
08:03aSALESFORCE COM  : and Tanium Team Up to Reimagine Employee Engagement, IT Produc..
PU
03/12SALESFORCE COM  : Vaccine Efficacy and Misinformation in the Black Community
PU
03/12SALESFORCE.COM, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
03/12SALESFORCE COM  : Ventures Backs Hopin, Europe's Fastest Growing Startup
PU
03/12SALESFORCE COM  : Gender Equality Gems from Google, OneUnited Bank, and Cisco Ex..
PU
03/11SALESFORCE COM  : How New York Life's Retail Annuities Team Is Rethinking Call C..
PU
03/10SALESFORCE COM  : VA Streamlines Access to Care, Housing Assistance with Salesfo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 117 M - -
Net income 2021 3 854 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,79x
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 275,36 $
Last Close Price 212,21 $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-4.64%194 267
CLOUDFLARE, INC.0.41%23 563
DYNATRACE, INC.21.93%14 910
SINCH AB (PUBL)10.00%11 286
ANAPLAN, INC.-17.48%8 520
NUTANIX, INC.-14.15%5 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ