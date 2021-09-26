Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hispanic Heritage Month: Honoring Hispanic and Latinx Trailblazers

09/26/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oct 10, 20193 min read

Each year, we observe Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. During this time we celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of U.S. residents whose ancestors, or who themselves, came from Latin America and/or the Caribbean.

We hope everyone can use this time to reflect on and gain a deeper appreciation of the enduring Latinx contributions to the fabric of the United States, and of how they've shaped our national experience and identity.

Latinoforce, our Employee Resource Group for the Latinx community and allies, uses this champion month to organize events to bring together our Salesforce community. In the U.S., nearly 60 million individuals trace their heritage to Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, each with distinct demographic and economic profiles.

In the US, more than 62 million individuals trace their heritage to Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and Spain, each with distinct demographic and economic profiles. We have always believed in the power of representation and that's why we host our annual racial equality summit - Representation Matters - to elevate luminary professionals from the Black, Indigenous, and Latinx communities who are typically the most underrepresented in the tech sector.

Below are just a few of the dynamic Hispanic and Latinx activists, innovators, creatives, and Trailblazers that have contributed towards advancing our society as a whole.

Dolores Huerta

Dolores Huerta created the Agricultural Workers Association in 1960 and co-founded what would become the United Farm Workers.

We must use our lives to make the world a better place to live, not just to acquire things. That is what we are put on the earth for.

Dolores Huerta Cesar Chavez

Cesar Chavez is a labor leader that employed nonviolent means to bring attention to the plight of farmworkers.

Preservation of one's own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures.

Cesar Chavez Ellen Ochoa

Ellen Ochoa was the first Hispanic woman in space when she served on the nine-day STS-56 mission in 1993.

Don't be afraid to reach for the stars.

Ellen OchOa Jorge Luis Borges

Jorge Luis Borges is an Argentine author and arguably the father of Magical Realism, a uniquely Latin American-born genre of writing. His vocal support for the freedom of the Argentine people influenced the political landscape.

I can give you my loneliness, my darkness, the hunger of my heart, I am trying to bribe you with uncertainty, with danger, with defeat.

Jorge Luis Borges Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo is considered one of Mexico's greatest artists and feminist icons. She drew inspiration from her life, nature, and the artifacts of Mexico.

I tried to drown my sorrows, but the bastards learned how to swim, and now I am overwhelmed by this decent and good feeling.

Frida Kahlo Celia Cruz

Celia Cruz was internationally renowned as the "Queen of Salsa," "La Guarachera de Cuba," as well as the "Queen of Latin Music. She is considered an authentic symbol of Latin culture worldwide.

Singing is my life. It has always been my life. It will always be my life.

Celia Cruz Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Gabriel Garcia Marquez is considered one of the most significant authors of the 20th century and is a Nobel Prize-winning novelist.

The interpretation of our reality through patterns not our own, serves only to make us ever more unknown, ever less free, ever more solitary.

Gabriel Garcia marquez

As we honor these equality heroes and celebrate their culture - we are reminded also of our role as active allies. It is on each of us to help elevate and preserve the legacies of the culture and histories around us.

"Preservation of one's own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures," said Cesar Chavez, the barrier-breaking labor leader, and civil rights activist.

Commit to Equality

At Salesforce, we believe we all have the power to drive change and that together as equality allies we can build a better world for all.

Learn more about equality at Salesforce

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 19:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
03:12pHISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH : Honoring Hispanic and Latinx Trailblazers
PU
09/24SALESFORCE COM : How Large Corps Build Sustainable Business Models To Combat Climate Chang..
PU
09/24SALESFORCE COM : Forecast for Sales, Margin Gains Signals Upside for Stock After Slack Acq..
MT
09/24SALESFORCE COM : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Salesforce.com to $330 From $300, Maintains B..
MT
09/24SALESFORCE COM : Oppenheimer Raises Salesforce.com's PT to $310 from $290 on Above-Consens..
MT
09/24SALESFORCE COM : BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target for Salesforce.com to $330 From $320..
MT
09/24SALESFORCE COM : Stifel Adjusts Salesforce.com's Price Target to $350 from $315, Keeps Buy..
MT
09/24SALESFORCE COM : Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Salesforce.com to $275 From $265, Ma..
MT
09/24Salesforce.com on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
09/24SALESFORCE : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 332 M - -
Net income 2022 804 M - -
Net cash 2022 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 339x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 280 B 280 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 285,63 $
Average target price 318,84 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.24.86%279 632
CLOUDFLARE, INC.71.55%40 728
DYNATRACE, INC.70.95%21 029
SINCH AB35.22%15 202
ANAPLAN, INC.-9.09%9 549
NUTANIX, INC.31.19%8 957