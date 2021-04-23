How Stakeholder Capitalism Impacts Stocks: Mad Money's Jim Cramer on “The Inflection Point”

Quick Take: Jim Cramer joined 'The Inflection Point,' a video interview series helmed by Salesforce EVP Monica Langley, to discuss how profit margin is no longer the single driving force in owning a stock.

What's the impact?: Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money and co-host of Squawk on the Street, shared his journey from cub reporter to TV stardom with Langley. Cramer laid out the reasons - from his own daughter's urging him to hold CEOs accountable for the planet's health to our CEO Marc Benioff's book, Trailblazer - why stakeholder capitalism is front and center for the new generation of investors.

What they're saying: 'The book Trailblazer is about how business is a source of social change…younger people want to know first is the CEO a good person? Is the company dedicated to saving the earth or to helping people who are less fortunate?…If you have 'impact per share', then people will be willing to talk about owning that stock.'

'I am very optimistic about the tenor of our country…that people can become anything, anyone they want, and that's what (has) been lacking for so long.'

