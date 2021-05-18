Log in
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

How the Cleveland Browns Found Success on the Field and in the Community: Dee and Jimmy Haslam on “The Inflection Point”

05/18/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quick Take: Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Owners / Managing Partners for the Cleveland Browns, joined Salesforce's EVP Monica Langley on 'The Inflection Point' to talk about turning one of football's longest-suffering franchises into a winner and working with their players to drive social impact.

What's the impact? Dee and Jimmy Haslam have a proven track record for success - from media, to the truck stop business, and on the football and soccer fields with the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew SC. On top of that, they're succeeding in their communities, partnering with players to close the digital divide in education.

What they're saying:

Jimmy Haslam: 'We struggled tremendously on the field because we didn't have the right people in the right places. That's your General Manager, the person who secures your talent, and your coach, who manages your talent. When you get those two right people in place, I don't want to say it's an easy business, but it's much easier.'

Dee Haslam: 'The greatest social injustice is the education system. No matter where you live, you have the right to the best quality education you can get. Unfortunately, the way our systems are set up, that's not reality and a lot of our children are left behind because of where they live.'

Jimmy Haslam: 'Every single one of our players contributed financially, as did Dee and myself, and most of our coaches, to help solve that digital divide in East Cleveland. And that's a real life example of how people working together can solve a problem.'


Learn More: To see the full interview with the Haslams, watch the latest episode of 'The Inflection Point' here.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 737 M - -
Net income 2022 -410 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -527x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,35x
EV / Sales 2023 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 274,51 $
Last Close Price 215,06 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-3.36%198 335
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-6.62%22 042
DYNATRACE, INC.7.79%13 205
SINCH AB (PUBL)-4.29%10 003
ANAPLAN, INC.-26.01%7 686
NUTANIX, INC.-6.97%6 057