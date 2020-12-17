How the Retail Customer Experience is Changing: 4 Ways Stores and Online Shopping Have Evolved

Dec 17, 2020 5 min read

2020 is the year that changed retail forever. When COVID-19 created an international emergency, we saw massive spikes in demand for groceries and other household essentials and an extraordinary surge in digital growth. Q2 alone experienced an unprecedented 71% increase in digital growth compared to the previous year. Even when stores reopened their doors, contactless payment and delivery options, buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), and self-checkout were prized amidst widespread health and safety concerns.

BOPIS is an acronym for buy-online-pickup-in-store. It's a hybrid shopping model for consumers buying online. As the name indicates, shoppers browse, purchase, and pay remotely, then go to a physical storefront to pick up their goods.

Retailers continue to respond to the crisis with agility and resilience as they navigate dramatic shifts in category preferences, channel preferences, and consumer shopping behavior. Here's what every retailer can do to address the challenges and build trust in the new era of retail.

At the beginning of the pandemic, panicked shoppers cleared store shelves of hand sanitizer, bottled water, and toilet paper. Even bread and canned goods became scarce. Between March 13-15, 44% of household grocery shoppers in the U.S. said they were stocking up on cleaning supplies, medications, personal care items, and food to keep themselves healthy and prepared for whatever may come next.

Fast forward to today as the world undergoes the second wave of coronavirus. Consider these best practices to address sudden, unexpected shifts in product demand:

Demand for delivery has skyrocketed since shoppers began staying home more often to stop the spread of the virus. In fact, as Salesforce predicted, the industry is experiencing a significant strain with last-mile fulfillment, which caused a 5% capacity overload between the week before Cyber Week through Boxing Day for traditional delivery providers (roughly November 24 through December 26), making contactless engagement more important (and challenging) than ever.

Contactless engagements go into three main buckets for retailers:

Contactless payment: This includes mobile wallet options, like Apple Pay and PayPal, as well as alternate payment methods via mobile, wearables, and tap-and-go card payments. Thirty-seven percent of customers say they have used contactless payments more than usual compared to before the pandemic, according to a Salesforce consumer survey.

The unprecedented threat to health and safety calls for never-before-needed measures in brick-and-mortar stores. For in-person shopping, consider the following practices:

Designate specific shopping times for elderly or immunocompromised customers. Forty-two percent of customers expect adjusted store hours for vulnerable groups, according to a Salesforce consumer survey. Welcome these individuals when the store first opens in the morning, when it is cleanest and fully stocked.

Grocery and pharmacy workers have been frontline heroes in this pandemic, especially those who come into contact with the public, such as cashiers and stockers. Warehouse workers, who sometimes work in close proximity, also put their health on the line. Leaders can continue to support them in multiple ways:

