Inclusive Capital Takes Stake in Salesforce, CNBC Reports

By Dean Seal

--Activist investor Jeff Ubben's hedge fund Inclusive Capital Partners LP has taken a stake in Salesforce Inc., CNBC's David Faber reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

--The size of Inclusive Capital's stake in Salesforce was not detailed in the report.

--The news follows an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal Sunday night that activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has made a multibillion-dollar investment in the business-software provider.

--Salesforce said earlier in January that it will cut 10% of its workforce and reduce its office space in certain markets amid a slowdown in customer spending.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/23/jeff-ubbens-inclusive-capital-takes-stake-in-salesforce-as-more-activists-target-the-software-giant.html

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1100ET