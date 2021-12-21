JavaScript Developer I Certification: Unlock new career opportunities

Dec 21, 2021 3 min read

Did you know there are now 50+ resume-worthy Salesforce Credentials, including certifications and superbadges? With so many opportunities to prove you have experience with Salesforce and up-level your career, now is a great time to get Salesforce certified.

Businesses need talent with Salesforce skills to drive their digital transformation. Whatever your career path, Salesforce Credentials help you show your domain expertise and prove to employers, current, and future, that you have the know-how and skillset to accelerate their transition to a digital-first landscape.

In fact, close to 95% of all websites use JavaScript, and there are over 11 million JavaScript developers worldwide.

The Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I certification allows JavaScript developers to validate two fundamental competencies:

Standard JavaScript developer skills

Hands-on development skills for those working with JavaScript-related technologies, like Lightning Web Components

Resources to help you prepare for your Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I credential.

JavaScript Developer I proctored multiple-choice exam - for Trailblazers with 1-2 years of experience developing front-end and/or back-end JavaScript applications for the web stack. Ideal candidates should have experience using JavaScript-specific design patterns for programming and be able to combine JavaScript with CSS, HTML, and other markup languages.

Lightning Web Components Specialist superbadge - validates Trailblazers' knowledge in developing fully functional Lightning Web Components. Ideal candidates should be able to use JavaScript and Salesforce Lightning Design System to create base and custom Lightning Web Components, using Lightning Data Service to manipulate Salesforce data and create Lightning Message Service channels to communicate across the Document Object Model (DOM).

Prove your skills with real-world business challenges.

To set you up for success on your journey to gaining the Lightning Web Components Specialist superbadge, we created a series of core badges that give you the core knowledge you need to become a successful Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer.

Quick Start: Lightning Web Components - Set up your developer environment, tools, and editor and create your first Lightning Web Component.

- Set up your developer environment, tools, and editor and create your first Lightning Web Component. Lightning Web Components and Salesforce Data - Develop Lightning Web Components that interact with data in your Salesforce org, including using Apex and server errors handling.

- Develop Lightning Web Components that interact with data in your Salesforce org, including using Apex and server errors handling. Lightning Web Components Tests - Set up the Jest testing framework and start testing Lightning Web Components, including tests for Wire services, mocking base, and custom components.

- Set up the Jest testing framework and start testing Lightning Web Components, including tests for Wire services, mocking base, and custom components. Coding for Web Accessibility - Write code to build accessible user interfaces.

Created to help Trailblazers with FAQs about this superbadge, including links to helpful articles and explanations of different troubleshooting techniques.

There are many resources on Trailhead - Salesforce's free online learning platform- to help you prepare as you embark on your JavaScript Developer Certification journey:

Join the conversation in the Trailblazer Community.

Are you ready to become one of the first Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developers? Great, let's do this, Trailblazer! Visit the Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I Credential page for more information on this exciting certification, including details on accessing every available study resource on Trailhead.

Also, remember to share your success on social using #CertifiedPro so everyone can follow along!

