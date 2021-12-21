Log in
JavaScript Developer I Certification: Unlock new career opportunities

12/21/2021 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Learn how JavaScript developers can build their Salesforce credentials and skill up with the JavaScript Developer I Certification.
Dec 21, 20213 min read

Did you know there are now 50+ resume-worthy Salesforce Credentials, including certifications and superbadges? With so many opportunities to prove you have experience with Salesforce and up-level your career, now is a great time to get Salesforce certified.

Businesses need talent with Salesforce skills to drive their digital transformation. Whatever your career path, Salesforce Credentials help you show your domain expertise and prove to employers, current, and future, that you have the know-how and skillset to accelerate their transition to a digital-first landscape.

In fact, close to 95% of all websites use JavaScript, and there are over 11 million JavaScript developers worldwide.

The Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I certification allows JavaScript developers to validate two fundamental competencies:

  • Standard JavaScript developer skills
  • Hands-on development skills for those working with JavaScript-related technologies, like Lightning Web Components
Trailhead trailmix: Prepare for Your Salesforce JavaScript Developer I Credential

Resources to help you prepare for your Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I credential.

HIT THE TRAILS

Your JavaScript certification journey
  • JavaScript Developer I proctored multiple-choice exam - for Trailblazers with 1-2 years of experience developing front-end and/or back-end JavaScript applications for the web stack. Ideal candidates should have experience using JavaScript-specific design patterns for programming and be able to combine JavaScript with CSS, HTML, and other markup languages.
  • Lightning Web Components Specialist superbadge - validates Trailblazers' knowledge in developing fully functional Lightning Web Components. Ideal candidates should be able to use JavaScript and Salesforce Lightning Design System to create base and custom Lightning Web Components, using Lightning Data Service to manipulate Salesforce data and create Lightning Message Service channels to communicate across the Document Object Model (DOM).
Superbadges and Super Sets

Prove your skills with real-world business challenges.

TAKE ME TO TRAILHEAD

Gain core skills before you unlock the superbadge

To set you up for success on your journey to gaining the Lightning Web Components Specialist superbadge, we created a series of core badges that give you the core knowledge you need to become a successful Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer.

Trailhead Challenge Help Article: Lightning Web Components Specialist Superbadge

Created to help Trailblazers with FAQs about this superbadge, including links to helpful articles and explanations of different troubleshooting techniques.

GET HELP

Use Trailhead resources to get certification-ready

There are many resources on Trailhead - Salesforce's free online learning platform- to help you prepare as you embark on your JavaScript Developer Certification journey:

Connect with Trailblazers from anywhere

Join the conversation in the Trailblazer Community.

SIGN UP TODAY

Dive into your certification!

Are you ready to become one of the first Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developers? Great, let's do this, Trailblazer! Visit the Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I Credential page for more information on this exciting certification, including details on accessing every available study resource on Trailhead.

Also, remember to share your success on social using #CertifiedPro so everyone can follow along!

The Trailblazer Blog

Discover expert insights to help you develop your career, connect with Trailblazers, learn Salesforce, and earn certifications. Explore practical how-to guidance, authentic peer perspectives, and inspiring Trailblazer stories.

BE A TRAILBLAZER

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 18:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
