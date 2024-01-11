ketteQ announced that its supply chain planning platform is now fully integrated with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, giving sales and operations teams a powerful solution to improve customer forecasting and demand planning, while also providing a more complete understanding of the supply chain. With this integration, manufacturers can now drive more predictable and accurate business performance, better meet commitments, and improve customer satisfaction. The combination of ketteQ's robust supply chain planning platform and Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud brings sales and operations teams together around a unified view of market and customer demands, applying AI-driven forecasting to supply chain management, which according to McKinsey, can reduce errors by 20 to 50% and translate into a reduction in lost sales and product unavailability of up to 65%.

Additional benefits include: Increase User Adoption. Working within a user's existing Salesforce interface provides a familiar and intuitive experience, accelerating user adoption and minimizing the intimidation and uncertainty of learning a new supply chain planning system. remove Organizational Silos.

By working within a company's CRM system, enterprise sales and supply chain teams can collaborate more effectively and efficiently, breaking down silos, reducing data latency and accelerating decision making. Reduce IT Reliance. As Salesforce is already supported by most IT teams, ketteQ can be deployed quickly and seamlessly.

Enhance Supply Chain Efficiency and Revenue. With ketteQ's Machine Learning (ML) capabilities and access to robust economic data, its consensus forecast approach significantly improves forecast accuracy. This, coupled with automated order processing through Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, guarantees precise and reliable shipment and delivery dates to customers, optimizing inventory levels, On-time in Full (OTIF) delivery, transportation costs, profit margins and more.